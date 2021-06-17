Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha welcome their baby

After months of speculating whether Gqom star Babes Wodumo is pregnant, fans can finally put their minds at ease. The “Wololo” hitmaker took to Instagram to officially announce the birth along with pictures of her and husband Mampintsha’s baby on Wednesday, June 16.

The caption read: “Unkulunkulu emuhle njalo🙏🏽♥️ our beautiful blessing is finally here, inhlanhla yethu.!! #spontshi usefikile🤍”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bongekile Simelane (@babes_wodumo) Translated to English: “God is always good🙏🏽♥️ our beautiful blessing is finally here, our luck.!! the sponge has arrived 🤍”. It is still unclear whether the couple’s newborn is a boy or girl, but nonetheless they are beaming with joy.

In one picture, proud papa Mampintsha sits at Babes’s bedside looking at his baby; in a short video clip Babes is heard saying “Baba ka Sponshi” while she focuses the camera on Mampinsha’s shirt which has a picture of the famous cartoon character, “SpongeBob SquarePants” along with the words “Baba ka Sponshi”. The couple’s close friends and fans filled Babe’s Instagram comments with congratulatory messages. Stand-up comedian and actress, Thenjiwe said: “Congratulations Mama and Papa wakhe❤️❤️❤️❤️ welcome to the world Spontshi 🤗”.

While DJ Tira's wife, Gugu Khathi said: “👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 isibusiso esihle (a wonderful blessing)”. The couple did not officially announced their pregnancy, however it was evident that Babes could be expecting after pictures of her 27th birthday celebration at Eyadini Lounge in uMlazi went viral which clearly showed a baby bump. At the time fans were concerned as videos of the mother-to-be showed her gulping down champagne straight from the bottle.

The controversial couple also recently tied the knot. Their wedding celebrations, however, remained sealed and were billed exclusively for a three-part special on Showmax. The trailer for “Uthando Lodumo”, which follows Babes and Mampintsha, dropped in June, giving a glimpse of the build-up to their traditional wedding. In the trailer Babes says: “We were madly in love. We then made hit song after hit song. And we made a lot of money as a result.”

But their relationship hasn’t always been a fairytale, with an incident of gender-based violence trending on social media in 2019. The trailer suggests Mampintsha is still dealing with the aftermath of that controversy, as his initial letter to Babes’s family is rejected; we see him apologising to Babes’s parents and we see Babes worrying about whether her family will turn Mampintsha’s family away at the gate. “Uthando Lodumo” is being produced and directed by South African Film and Television Award (Safta) winner Thomas Gumede and Safta nominee Lungile Radu through their production company, Parental Advisory.