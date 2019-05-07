Babes Wodumo. Picture: Instagram

Local gqom artist Babes Wodumo has broken her silence following outrage after she dropped a song and video called "Khona iy'ngane kayndlini". Last week DJ Tira dropped the surprise video and song featuring Wodumo and Mampintsha with the song title being taken from a line said by Mampintsha in the assault video.

Tweeps voiced their opinion of the gqom duos reunion with many fans unhappy about Wodumo using a line from the assault video for a new song.

In an Instagram post where the "Wololo" singer is promoting an upcoming show, one of her followeres commented on the picture saying: "In a country and world with such a high rate of Gender Based Violence you are using your platform as a disservice to all the young womxn & elder victims of abuse.

As a public figure you have the responsibility as a role model. You are doing no justice to the calls you sent out earlier this year - calls many responded to and were triggered by. What you have done is confusing and mocks many people who supported you as a survivor of abuse.(sic)"

Wodumo replied in Zulu with: "ey sis naka izindaba zakho... uphume ezindabeni zabant ababili..." which roughly translates to the "Shut Up and Groove" star telling her fan to mind her own business and leave her alone.

Picture Credit: Instagram Screenshot

The gqom queen is yet to publicly address the assault video and confirm if she is back with Mampintsha.