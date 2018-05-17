Johannesburg - Self-proclaimed Gqom queen Babes Wodumo on Friday revealed that she is no longer engaged to boyfriend Mampintsha as allegations of abuse emerged against the Kwaito star.

Babes revealed this during her interview on Metro FM's The Drive with Mo Flava and Masechaba.

Speaking to the duo, Wodumo confirmed that the two had broken off their engagement.

"We were engaged but not anymore," said Babes.

Babes wodumo says she has left everything in God’s hands - after being abused by @MampintshaNuz pic.twitter.com/yIFLwaEjTg — Just Curious (@JustCuriousZA) May 18, 2018

She also addressed the engagement images, explaining that Mampintsha hacked into her social media and posted a picture of the couple during their engagement party, a picture she has since deleted.

Earlier this week, images and a video circulated on social media, showing Babes and Mampintsha with rings on their fingers.

This prompted speculation that the duo had secretly tied the knot and were expecting a baby.

Babes denied the pregnancy allegations but remained mum on the rumours of marriage.



The Gqom queen was further pressed on her relationship with Mampintsha and at that point, Masechaba delved into the abuse Babes allegedly suffered at the hands of the Kwaito star.

"... it's deeper than that and I can see it in your eyes that you're still suffering and I don't want you to continue suffering. Mampintsha has no right to put his hands on you, it's unacceptable."

Mo Flava then asked the starlet was doing about the alleged abuse, to which an emotional Babes responded: "I don't know".

Masechaba then went on to make more revelations, explaining that she had a close friend who allegedly took Babes in the day Mampintsha punched her in the face, leaving her bleeding.

"You don't even know that I know that story... you don't know that I know from someone else that he broke your leg. Babes we live in a country where women are getting killed... I'm happy you left that man."

An emotional Babes, who neither confirmed or denied the allegations, cryptically said God would fight her battles for her.

IOL