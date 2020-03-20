Babes Wodumo defends AKA after his twar with Cassper Nyovest.

Babes Wodumo came to AKA defence in the ongoing beef between him and Cassper Nyovest.





It was a lot to go through but just as we made it out, we have now had to deal with AKA vs Cassper Nyovest. It all started when AKA went on a Twitter rant in the early hours on Thursday morning.





In the twar AKA bravely stated that his industry rivalry, Cassper "has a small d**k" due to taking too much steroids.

In his ongoing Twitter tirade against Mufasa, the "Fela in Versace" singer said: "He takes too much steroids ... word on the street is that his d**k is small. *shrug* that’s what I heard from a few Huns ...".





He went on to swear Cassper and his family members.





In response, Cassper said, "Someone swears at my Parents and it's "Aka and Cassper are boring". I'm not innocent at all in this thing but I have never disrespected anybody parents or family so miss me with that cause I just wasn't raised like that. There's a line that you don't cross!! Even with enemies!!"





Although fans agreed with Cassper, one person did not. Babes replied to Cassper saying, "You provoked him first. Don't start something you can't finish."

