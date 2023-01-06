Babes Wodumo is making the most of her all-access pass to Mampintsha’s phone

Since cracking the code for her late husband's phone, artist Babes Wodumo has been having quite a fun time. The award-winning artist has been posting on Mampintsha’s Facebook and Whatsapp. The “Wololo” hitmaker announced that she had gotten the PIN for the late musician’s phone after he died without giving it to her.

The Big Nuz member died on Christmas eve after suffering a stroke. “I’ve finally got the PIN for baby’s phone. Thank you baby, because he loved me till the end. I’m going through y’all’s news,” Wodumo said in a video posted on her Tik Tok account. Wodumo recorded the video during a Facebook live on Mampintsha’s page. She also posted pictures of her and Mampintsha during their happy times. “Till death ❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘😍” she captioned the two pictures.

While she had joked that she wouldn't be holding any grudges because of conversations that she came across on his phone, Wodumo posted a status that she would be posting some very interesting findings. Babes Wodumo lays out her plan. Picture: Facebook screenshot “So ngizofaka iNude neConvo ehamba neSthombe…mese kulandela umlando ukth loyo muntu uzwana knjn nam..Abanye ke amaBank Notificationa nawo akhna.” she wrote in isiZulu. Loosely translated, Wodumo said she would be posting nudes and the conversation that goes along with it. Which would be followed by an explanation of how a person is known to her. She would also be posting bank notification receipts.

Babes Wodumo takes over Mampintsha’s Whatsapp. Picture: Screenshot Fans have been reacting to Wodumo’s unprecedented move, with some saying Mampintsha must be turning in his grave. Others have posted an old video of him where he appears to be running and shouting in isiZulu to take the phone, which is fitting for this moment. Some fans have advised that since Wodumo can’t access her own Instagram account, she might as well use Mampintsha’s as her own to advertise her gigs. It is a verified account after all.