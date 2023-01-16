Babes Wodumo pays tribute to Mampintsha’s mother: ‘Greet my husband’

Gqom star Babes Wodumo has taken to social media to pay tribute to her late husband Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo’s mother Zamanguni Gumede following her death.
In two posts on Facebook, Wodumo confirmed Gumede’s death. She made the posts on Mampintsha’s account which she has since made hers after his passing.
Gumede, according to “Daily Sun”, died at the age of 64 at Wentworth hospital. According to the report Gumede was surrounded by her family hours before her passing, and they had a moment to say their goodbyes.
Gumede had suffered a stroke before her son got ill and her health is said to have worsened after his passing. Last week, Mampintsha’s sister Pinky Gumede shared with Zimoja that their mothers health was deteriorating and she kept asking for her late son.
“RIP Gogo Ka sponge ungikhonzele kumnyeni Wami 😭😭 lala kahle Magumede, captioned Babe’s two pictures of Gumede. Loosely translated this means; greet my husband, rest in peace MaGumede.
She also posted an old video of Gumede rubbing Mampintsha’s leg, reminiscing the good times she shared with her family.
The two buried the hatchet at Mampintsha’s funeral in December after Wodumo publicly called for reconciliation between her and her mother in law, following their on-and-off feuding.
“I want to forgive your sins today because I have been raised by a pastor and I'm saved. I forgive you Ma, please may this thing causing us to fight end as of today,” Babes said during her speech at the funeral.
Fans have commented on the posts with messages of support for Babes and her family.