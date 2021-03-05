Babes Wodumo reveals why she’s still in love with Mampintsha

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

MacG’S latest podcast got tongues wagging yet again, as his latest guest, queen of gqom, Babes Wodumo spoke candidly about drugs, alcohol and why she’s still in love with Mampintsha. The singer, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane, confirmed that in spite of the couple’s history of domestic abuse, she and her long-time partner were still in love. “You guys don't understand that Mampintsha is funny and he has so much love.” Babes added that in spite of Mampintsha’s – real name Mandla Maphumulo – previous “mistakes”, it’s the love that he’s got for her that makes her “overlook” some of the bad stuff he has done, she told MacG. “He is a fine man, who is loving, unlike these younger guys who just want to sleep with you and dump you afterwards. I’m fine with my chubby guy, if he squashes me, it’s okay,” said Babes.

During the interview, Babes also revealed that all the lobola negotiations were done and dusted, hinting at the wedding will be broadcast on their most anticipated upcoming reality show “Uthando Lodumo”.

The show was supposed to air last month, on Showmax but was delayed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The new release date is yet to be announced.

The controversial couple got engaged on-air at the Gagasi FM drive show in October when Mampintsha popped the question during a live interview.

When asked about her relationship with Masechaba Ndlovu, Babes said the former Metro FM presenter was wrong to reveal her abuse claims on air.

In 2018, during an interview, Ndlovu confronted Babes with allegation that she was physically abused by Mampintsha.

“A friend of mine told Masechaba (about the abuse allegations) but it was not her place to report these allegations on air.

“You see what she did is wrong, you don't do that, as an older sister she was supposed to call me on the side and say ’Babes, I’ve heard of the situation, are you okay, instead of broadcasting it on air.”

When MacG asked her if she ever spoke to Ndlovu since the incident, Babes immediately said no.

“If I speak to her now, I would probably swear at her.”

Babes Wodumo is right though, Masechaba mishandled indaba yakhe and Mampintsha 🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/jupN3XNRCB — m a s h e s h a 🇿🇦 (@dollar_mashesha) March 4, 2021

During the interview, Mampintsha called her twice, leaving tweeps confused with many concluding that the relationship is toxic.

Below are some of the Twitter reactions:

It’s Mampintsha calling Babes AGAIN, asking her to FaceTime to see if she’s really doing an interview for me😭😬. — GABFEST WITH GINA💎 (@Keaobaka_M) March 5, 2021

mampintsha call babes every 15min was him making sure she doesn't tell the truth about him, but paint him a perfect boyfriend — A B U (@ReloadedMalik) March 5, 2021