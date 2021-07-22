Babes Wodumo ruffles feathers for shaming ‘baby mamas’

Controversial musician Babes Wodumo found herself at the top of the trends list this week, after a video of her shaming “baby mamas” went viral. It all started when Babes went Live on Facebook earlier this week.

She told those tuning in that she doesn't want to be compared to women who have children and aren't married to their baby's fathers. “You see, this thing of crying about your baby daddy who left you – don't do that with me. “I got married then I had a child, so don't compare yourselves with me. Do not compare your baby daddies with me. This has nothing to do with me,” said Babes.

The “Ka Daz” hitmaker also questioned why people give birth at such a young age. “Your baby daddy made you pregnant then left you with the baby, I wonder why you gave birth at a very young age. So I don't want nothing to do with that,” she said. Babes Wodumo is saying she got married then had a baby so y'all shouldn't compare her to y'all baby daddies who left y'all. pic.twitter.com/xWkjRhItza — Musa Khawula (@khawula_musa) July 21, 2021 Babes gave birth to her son, nicknamed Sponge, with husband Mampintsha, in June this year.

Taking to Instagram, the star showed off their baby boy to the world, after months of speculation that the star was pregnant. “Unkulunkulu emuhle njalo (God is always good). Our beautiful blessing is finally here, inhlanhla yethu!” Babes revealed. Babes and Mampintsha also created an Instagram account for their son.