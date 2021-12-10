Babes Wodumo says she wanted to ’draw attention’ with viral 'mom-in-law' video

Babes Wodumo has made it clear that a viral video of her swearing at her mother-in-law is just a PR stunt. The ’Uthando Lodumo’ star released a statement explaining that due to the late release of her new EP, she felt the need to grab peoples attention somehow.

“Due to the late release of ’The Crown EP’ I had to draw your attention to the point where I give you some taste of part 2 of the Sponge Wodumo's story, the one you'll saw just before ’Uthando Lodumo’ was shown on Showmax,” she said. She also apologised to those she might have offended with the strong language used in the video. “I'm sorry to those whom I might have offended and due to the strong language I had no choice but to do it around that time to protect my younger fans.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bongekile Simelane (@babes_wodumo) Babes recently went live on Instagram and had plenty to say. The controversial live session was directed at her husband’s mother, Zama Gumede. Babes married Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo earlier this year. In the clip, which hit the trends list on social media, the gqom star is heard spilling tea about her mother-in-law.

She claims that Mampintsha's mother left him when he was only three days old. She is also heard swearing at Mampintsha's mother. Babes Wodumo😫😹😹😹 pic.twitter.com/51a8z6sk7T — Zandile. (@ZandileSbk) December 9, 2021 In the video, she also threatens to beat Gumede. Babes and her mother-in-law have had quite the rocky relationship, with their spats being documented in the public domain.