Babes Wodumo's management denies cocaine use claims

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Local gqom star Babes Wodumo's PR manager and sister Nondumiso Simelane has denied claims of drug use during her Instagram Live session on Thursday. Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Nondumiso strongly denied claims made by Tha Simelane that the "Ganda Ganda" star used cocaine in front of him and that she won't stop using drugs. “If you saw the Live, you will also testify. Everyone who watched the Live didn't see any cocaine so that is the answer. Just so we are clear, regarding the cocaine story, there was no cocaine in sight and viewers of that live also said as much.” It also appeared in the video that Babes was intoxicated and Nondumiso confirmed that she was under the influence of alcohol but firmly denied anything about cocaine use. "Babes is okay. The only thing you saw and she also admitted to was that she was busy drinking. She has her Savanna or whatever. She even said during the live, 'Ey guys I am drinking.' But there was no cocaine, that's it," said Nondumiso.

In the video which went viral, the duo chat about things like the pressures of black tax and all the other things she has become responsible for in her household; her music career and other artists and always being judged by people for being drunk.

She revealed that she had to build her family a house and said that she hates how people "don't understand what she had to go through" and the only thing they know is to judge her.

Then things took a turn and she started to cry.

Simelane goes on to tell the "Wololo" star that he "loves her and that she mustn't die".

He said that she must pray that "God doesn't kill her".

When the live session ends, Simelane says to his viewers: "She won't change. Babes won't change. I watched her use cocaine in front of so many people. She won't change."