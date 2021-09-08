Babes Wodumo’s manager provides clarity around screaming viral video

Local gqom artist Babes Wodumo topped the trend list earlier this week for multiple reasons. One included a video of the “Wololo” star hanging out of a police van with the singer screaming and shouting for help.

This left many fans confused as to what was going on in the video. Is that Babes Wodumo 🤔 why is she screaming for help 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/s9qoPygPRZ — Peché Africa🇿🇦 (@PecheAfrica) September 6, 2021 Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the “eLamont” hitmaker’s manager and West Ink publicist Sibusiso Ncube said it was part of a music video she was filming and that she wasn’t in danger. “She said that she was shooting a music video, that's what she told me ... They've been shooting videos weekly,” he said.

This comes after Tweeps were also making a comparison between Babes and amapiano darling Kamo Mphela. The “Nkulunkulu” hitmaker, along with the likes of DBN Gogo, Mr JazziQ and Folcalistic, is bringing amapiano to the world, performing at the AMA Fest at the South of England Showground in the UK over the weekend. They are also performing in Manchester at the BEC Arena this weekend, at an event dubbed The Kings Of Amapiano.

However, as South Africans were celebrating the genre making its way to the international stage, many Twitter users pondered where Babes would have been if she had not suffered setbacks in her career while other users called for people to stop comparing the two artists. Earlier this year, Babes, along with her husband’s reality TV series special “Uthando Lodumo”, debuted on Showmax. The show was met with mixed reactions since it put their troubled relationship in the public eye again.

She found herself at the top of the trends list in July, after a video of her shaming “baby mamas” went viral. It all started when Babes went Live on Facebook. She told those tuning in that she doesn't want to be compared to women who have children and aren't married to their baby's fathers.

“You see, this thing of crying about your baby daddy who left you – don't do that with me. “I got married, then I had a child, so don't compare yourselves with me. Do not compare your baby daddies with me. This has nothing to do with me,” said Babes. The “Ka Daz” hitmaker also questioned why people give birth at such a young age.