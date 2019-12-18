Mampintsha and Babes. Picture: Twitter

First, it was Mampintsha’s mystery weight loss that sent shock waves across social media as fans started making speculations about the musician’s mental and health status. Just over a month ago, Mampintsha, whose real name is Mandla Maphumulo shared a video of him dancing to a new track, giving fans a preview of his latest jam, but tweeps seemed more concerned about his drastic weigh loss than his music.

On Wednesday, Babes Wodumo's massive weight loss also drove Twitter into a frenzy after a picture of the singer surfaced on social media. In the photograph, the “Wololo” hitmaker, who looks rather slim in denim shorts, is seen with her partner Mampintsha, who’s seated on a couch with a microphone in hand.

While some are still in shock over Babes's “weight loss”, others started pointing fingers at Mampintsha, stating that he has "destroyed" her.