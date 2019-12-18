Mampintsha and Babes. Picture: Twitter

First, it was Mampintsha’s mystery weight loss that sent shock waves across social media as fans started making speculations about the musician’s mental and health status.

Just over a month ago, Mampintsha, whose real name is Mandla Maphumulo shared a video of him dancing to a new track, giving fans a preview of his latest jam, but tweeps seemed more concerned about his drastic weigh loss than his music.

On Wednesday, Babes Wodumo's massive weight loss also drove Twitter into a frenzy after a picture of the singer surfaced on social media. In the photograph, the “Wololo” hitmaker, who looks rather slim in denim shorts, is seen with her partner Mampintsha, who’s seated on a couch with a microphone in hand. 

While some are still in shock over Babes's “weight loss”, others started pointing fingers at Mampintsha, stating that he has "destroyed" her. 

Tweeps seem concerned about Babes and Mampintsha's "toxic" relationship, with some comparing the couple to Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston.

Below are some of the Twitter reactions:

Many, however, questioned the authenticity of the photograph, with some suggesting that the snap is photoshopped.