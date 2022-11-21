Barack Obama jokingly suggested being the opening actor for Trevor Noah's #OffTheRecordTour

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah cleverly used former US president, Barack Obama to promote his upcoming comedy tour. The 44th president of the US appeared for an interview on the late-night talk show following the United States 2022 midterm elections, recently.

During their conversation Noah casually let him “Mr President” know what a “funny” guy he was, to which Obama wittily replied: “So you want me to open for you?” After the studio audience belted out in laughter, Noah quickly said, “I mean... no, I wouldn’t dare, we could co-host, you can’t open for me, you’re still ‘Mr President’, we can just do like a cool headlining tour, we can call it ‘Half and Half’, you know what I mean.” The comedian then posted the short clip of their casual chat on Instagram with the caption: “My new #OffTheRecordTour is on-sale NOW! While, it’s only the slightly better-looking half of the “Half & Half” tour, you will still have a great time! 😂 Find tickets at TrevorNoah.com!“

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Noah (@trevornoah) On a more serious note, the two conversed about how the political landscape in the world and the US had changed, and Obama also shared some of his experiences as a politician over the years. This icon interview is one for the books as Noah prepares to leave “The Daily Show” on December 8. Noah’s reign will come to an end after seven years, as he plans on continuing his stand-up comedy career and touring South African next year.

Noah will be performing 12 shows as part of “Savanna Presents Trevor Noah Live in South Africa” between August and September 2023. He is currently combining his TV hosting duties at “The Daily Show” with live tour dates in North America, tickling the funny bone with his signature blend of honest personal reflection, biting satire and observational humour. He recently posted on Instagram that 18 of his shows had been sold out for his “#OffTheRecordTour”, and 11 more had been added.

