Basetsana Kumalo bids farewell to South African television after 30 years

After three decades of gracing South African television screens, Basetsana Kumalo, a woman with an iconic smile and a remarkable career, has decided to step back from the industry. Known for her elegance and leadership, she has been a staple in the local entertainment scene, presenting on some of the country’s biggest TV shows like “Utatakho”, “Date My Family”, “Becoming”, and “Cheeky Palate”, to name just a few.

These shows tackled real-life issues, showcased South African culture, and provided platforms for meaningful conversations. Having once held the prestigious title of Miss South Africa, Kumalo transitioned from pageant queen to businesswomen, where her impact in the TV industry truly flourished. Over the years, she built Connect TV, a company that creates fresh local formats and produces both long-form TV and short-form digital content.

Under her leadership, Connect TV developed culturally relevant reality shows such as “Our Perfect Wedding”, “Diski Divas”, “Bootcamp” and “Please Step In”. These productions are shot in indigenous languages, which showcased South Africa’s diversity and stories. In a touching announcement, Kumalo shared that after much reflection, she’s ready to step away and pass on the baton to the next generation of women in the industry.

She has handed over the leadership of Connect TV to CEO Kopano Cowen, a talented individual Kumalo has mentored for over 10 years. Kumalo added that Cowen shares her vision and is well-positioned to steer the company in the right direction.

Cowen, who holds an LLB degree, has worked her way up in the production world, from a production intern to an executive producer. She has also gained valuable experience in acquisition and contract administration, particularly during her time at M-Net. Recently, she completed a postgraduate degree in business administration from Milpark Business School, which complements her extensive experience in the media industry. “I know you are going to take Connect Channel to new levels of success with your deep understanding of where the future of content is headed and what viewers are consuming,” Kumalo wrote.