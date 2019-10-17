Basetsana Kumalo confirms 'Top Billing' cancellation
She went on to say that for years "Top Billing" helped viewers "step out of their world and into the glamorous world of entertainment, lifestyle, fashion, travel, décor and design, catapulting it to the forefront of South African television".
After a monumental journey, @SABC3’s flagship magazine show @SABC3Topbilling is coming to an end.— Basetsana Kumalo (@basetsanakumalo) October 17, 2019
The series brought viewers a taste of the good life by showcasing some of SA’s grandest homes, breath-taking countries, biggest stars, local celebrities and many ‘I Do’s. pic.twitter.com/KfCkPfNAaw
Kumalo, who is a producer on the show and co-owner of Tswelopele Productions, the company which produces "Top Billing", said that she was truly proud of the role the show played and the impact it made on the South African entertainment industry.
@SABC3Topbilling has, for years, been a place where viewers stepped out of their world and into the glamorous world of entertainment, lifestyle, fashion, travel, décor and design, catapulting it to the forefront of South African television.— Basetsana Kumalo (@basetsanakumalo) October 17, 2019
#TopBilling is the longest-running entertainment & lifestyle tv show in SA. It’s been an exceptional 25 yrs as a producer & co-owner of Tswelopele Productions, producing a show that has captivated audiences, especially when I think of my 1st day as a presenter on TopBilling.— Basetsana Kumalo (@basetsanakumalo) October 17, 2019
Every show has a beginning and an end and reaching a quarter of a century for any production is one great feat. Thank you South Africa for allowing us in your homes for 25 years. Sending the love right back. ♥️😘♥️😘— Basetsana Kumalo (@basetsanakumalo) October 17, 2019
Join me & my family for the last episode on Saturday at 6pm.