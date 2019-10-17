Basetsana Kumalo confirms 'Top Billing' cancellation









Basetsana Kumalo. Picture: Instagram

Businesswoman and television presenter Basetsana Kumalo has confirmed that SABC 3's lifestyle show, "Top Billing" has been cancelled. The star, who is a former "Top Billing" presenter herself, took to Twitter to confirm earlier reports.

In her thread, she confirmed that the flagship magazine show was coming to an end.

After a monumental journey, @SABC3’s flagship magazine show @SABC3Topbilling is coming to an end.



The series brought viewers a taste of the good life by showcasing some of SA’s grandest homes, breath-taking countries, biggest stars, local celebrities and many ‘I Do’s. pic.twitter.com/KfCkPfNAaw — Basetsana Kumalo (@basetsanakumalo) October 17, 2019





The show was started by Patience Stevens, and became known for showing viewers "the best of the good life".

@SABC3Topbilling has, for years, been a place where viewers stepped out of their world and into the glamorous world of entertainment, lifestyle, fashion, travel, décor and design, catapulting it to the forefront of South African television. — Basetsana Kumalo (@basetsanakumalo) October 17, 2019





#TopBilling is the longest-running entertainment & lifestyle tv show in SA. It’s been an exceptional 25 yrs as a producer & co-owner of Tswelopele Productions, producing a show that has captivated audiences, especially when I think of my 1st day as a presenter on TopBilling. — Basetsana Kumalo (@basetsanakumalo) October 17, 2019

Every show has a beginning and an end and reaching a quarter of a century for any production is one great feat. Thank you South Africa for allowing us in your homes for 25 years. Sending the love right back. ♥️😘♥️😘



Join me & my family for the last episode on Saturday at 6pm. — Basetsana Kumalo (@basetsanakumalo) October 17, 2019

She went on to say that for years "Top Billing" helped viewers "step out of their world and into the glamorous world of entertainment, lifestyle, fashion, travel, décor and design, catapulting it to the forefront of South African television".Kumalo, who is a producer on the show and co-owner of Tswelopele Productions, the company which produces "Top Billing", said that she was truly proud of the role the show played and the impact it made on the South African entertainment industry.