Basetsana Kumalo. Picture: Instagram
Businesswoman and television presenter Basetsana Kumalo has confirmed that SABC 3's lifestyle show, "Top Billing" has been cancelled.
The star, who is a former "Top Billing" presenter herself, took to Twitter to confirm earlier reports. 

In her thread, she confirmed that the flagship magazine show was coming to an end. 
She went on to say that for years "Top Billing" helped viewers "step out of their world and into the glamorous world of entertainment, lifestyle, fashion, travel, décor and design, catapulting it to the forefront of South African television".

The show was started by Patience Stevens, and became known for showing viewers "the best of the good life".
Kumalo, who is a producer on the show and co-owner of Tswelopele Productions, the company which produces "Top Billing", said that she was truly proud of the role the show played and the impact it made on the South African entertainment industry. 