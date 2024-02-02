Bathu celebrates Kwaito icon Spikiri with new sneaker

The South African footwear brand Bathu has joined forces with the renowned kwaito icon, Mandla “Spikiri” Mofokeng, after launching their latest sneaker range, Ndofaya. The leading local footwear brand is on quite the roll, less than a year after its latest release has announced the launch of its latest sneaker range which pays homage to the spirit of the Meadowlands community and celebrates resilience, strength, and all the success rooted in the heart of Ndofaya.

Bathu has joined forces with the musical icon, Spikiri, who is also known as The King Don Father. The collaboration seeks to also celebrate him, his authenticity, his musical journey and staying true to who he, is as well as his work and his contributions to South African culture. The brand hosted an intimate dinner in Houghton, honouring Kwaito legends for all their contributions as the pioneers of Kwaito in the 90s and early 2000.

Bathu hosted an intimate dinner in Houghton, honouring Kwaito legends for all their contributions as the pioneers of Kwaito in the 90s and early 2000. Picture: Supplied Hosted by actress and singer Nandi Madida, the night honoured the greats such as DJ Christos, Boom Shaka, Trompies, Zola 7, KB Motsilanyane, Tamara Dey, Bongo Maffin, 999 and Spikiri. The dinner was attended by the likes of Lasizwe, Thembi Seete, Stoan from Bongo Maffin, content creators and media. Inspired by the rich cultural heritage and vibrant community life of Ndofaya, Bathu's Ndofaya collection encapsulates the essence of Meadowlands in each carefully crafted pair of shoes.

The design incorporates elements that reflect the dynamic spirit and unwavering determination of the people of Ndofaya. “Bathu is a South African brand that celebrates our stories of those who have had a huge influence in our style, and fashion through their music. Iconic Kwaito group Trompies perform at the Bathu dinner honouring legends. Picture: Supplied “Our latest sneaker edition, Ndofaya seeks to honour these pioneers and SA’s legends for their invaluable contribution to our fibre and culture of South Africa,” said Cedrick Diphoko, managing director of Bathu.