BBM’s Nale Mogadime bags two new projects

Ever since she appeared on “Big Brother Mzansi”, Naledi “Nale” Mogadime’s socials have been blowing up, not to mention her career went up a few notches, too. Recently the “BBM” top 10 contestant announced that she will be part of the judging panel for the “2022 Miss SA Teen” finale.

She took to her socials to announce the news. “Guess who will be a judge for the Miss Teenager South Africa final ?!?!” Guess who will be a judge for the Miss Teenager South Africa final ?!?! pic.twitter.com/06h5cBe6cG — Nale (@NalediMogadime) May 24, 2022 The model and actress will judge alongside some of South Africa's most prestigious personalities including actress Omuhle Gela; founder of the Fashion Industry Awards Simphiwe Majola; owner and coach of “Coached by Tem“ Temieke Streicher; winner of the Vodacom Durban July Fashion experience Andries Du Preez and ”Forgive and Forget“ TV presenter, Doris Msibi. The awards are set to take place on Sunday, May 29.

In an online interview the reality TV star said that becoming a pageant girl has always been a dream, but by judging the pageant she will be living vicariously through each contestant. “This is something close to my heart because, at some stage, young Nale also wanted to be a pageant girl ... I will be vicariously living my dream through these ladies by being a judge.” She said she’s looking to select a candidate who might help impart the knowledge that teenagers need.

“We need someone who has a strong character with self-awareness. Not only am I looking at basic judge criteria, but I'm also looking for the kind of Miss Teen I wish I had when I was their age. A girl wise beyond her years.” Mogadime is also reportedly set to make her debut on the upcoming thriller, “Beast”, helmed by Idris Elba. The scope of her role is unclear at this stage.

