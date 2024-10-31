Becoming Mrs LP! Former ‘Scandal!’ actress Lerato Nxumalo is engaged

Former “Scandal!” actor and content creator Lerato Nxumalo has announced that she is officially on her way to becoming a Mrs. Nxumalo posted on her Instagram pictures of her hand and her Swedish partner’s hand with wedding rings on. The first image shows a huge rock on the actress’s hand overlooking a gorgeous Cape Town view.

“…becoming Mrs LP 😭❤️🥹… I LOVE YOU BABY !” she captioned the pictures. The actress, who also creates content for YouTube has kept the identity of Mr P private but she has not been shy to share that she is in love. Nxumalo is known for her roles on “Durban Gen” and “Lingashoni” and for her being the creator with her vlogs that show her travels and moments from her life such as moving to a new apartment.

In her most recent vlog, Nxumalo shared about her trip to Cape Town with her partner and his family. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lerato Nxumalo (@lratonxumalo) Her comment section was filled with her congratulatory messages. Former “Isibaya” actress Celeste Ntuli said: “Congratulations ❤ ️🔥”.

DJ Cyan Boujee said: “SCREAMING AND LITERALLY PUKING! Congratulations girl. You are blessed beyond measures ❤️” Celebrity sangoma Gogo Skhotheni wrote: “Congratulations babe may God protect your union 🫶❤️” Radio presenter Thato Immaculate commented: “Congratulations beautiful! Love this ❤️and that rock ? Stunning 🔥”