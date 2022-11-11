Being on ‘The Daily Show’ was a reflective moment for Thuso Mbedu

It is Thuso Mbedu’s time to shine bright like the diamond that she is. Recently, the “Woman Is King” actress sat with “The Daily Show” host, Trevor Noah, to chat about her successful movie as well as a host of other things.

For the award-winning actress, being on the night time talk show meant so much more than just a promotion for the new movie, it was a moment of reflection. She took to Instagram to document her thoughts and thanked those around her who are working tirelessly to make sure her dreams become a reality. She also made note in 2018 as she desired to be an audience member on "The Daily Show“ just to show support to her South African brother, but fast forward to four years later, she is seated opposite him as a guest.

She wrote: “Last night my manager reminded me that when I was in New York in November 2018 what was on top of my list was being an audience member on @thedailyshow because I reaaaaally wanted to support @trevornoah. “It was tons of fun. Being able to whoop and holler and cheer on fellow South Africans ANYWHERE in the world is one of my favorite things to do. “Cut to 4 years later and I am having tons of fun as a guest talking about @womankingmovie. I’m grateful to my team who has been putting in crazy amount of work to see that the things that matter to me always come to fruition. This was definitely one of them.

“Memories to last a lifetime 🫶🏾 (The interview was on the 8th and 8 is my favorite number so it was EXTRA special 🥹🤪 It’s on YouTube now).“ View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thuso Mbedu (@thuso.mbedu) Of course, this is a proud moment for Mzansi and they took to the comments to share their admiration for both the South African-born celebs. TV host and producer Minnie Dlamini wrote: “I’ve been waiting for this to happen ❤️.”

Rapper, Boity, who recently bagged the Cutest Couple award with her bae, Anton Jefta at the Feather Awards said: “I love this so much!!!! 😍😍😍😍😍 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Music artist Sho Madjozi sent red hearts: “❤️❤️❤️🙌.”