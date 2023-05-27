Benni McCarthy thanks Stacy for being his ‘absolute rock’ as they celebrate their wedding anniversary

Football icon and Manchester United first team coach, Benni McCarthy, took time off to publicly wish his wife of nine years a happy anniversary.
Benni and former model wife Stacy, tied the knot in 2014 and share two children together, daughter, Lima,11 and five-year-old son, Lio.
The Bafana Bafana all-time top scorer has three other children from his first wife Maria Jose-Santos, whom he divorced after seven years of marriage in 2007.
The former South African striker wished his wife a happy anniversary and called her his “rock”.
“Happy Anniversary to my beautiful wife @staceymccarthy17 thank you for being my absolute rock ❤️.”
He added: “Here’s to many more years together. I love u until the end of time 😘 xxx”
Stacy posted the same picture on her page and wrote: “Happy Anniversary @bennimac17 I love you so much ❤️.”
Friends and fans from around the world took to the comments section to wish the popular couple.
“Homeground” host Lungile Radu wrote: “Happy anniversary king and Queen.”
Mandisa Gushu wrote: “Happy Anniversary to both of you, God bless you, birthday comes whether you like it or not But anniversary you have to be intentionally married for them to take place ❤️❤️🙏🙏🎉🎉.
Vasili Manousakis said: “Happy anniversary guys ❤️ Here's to many more 🥂.”
Arunyupa Junsombatt said: “A very happy anniversary to my favorite couple!! Love you ♥️♥️♥️.”