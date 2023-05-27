Independent Online
Saturday, May 27, 2023

Benni McCarthy thanks Stacy for being his ‘absolute rock’ as they celebrate their wedding anniversary

Benni McCarthy with his wife, Stacey. Picture: Instagram

Published 1h ago

Football icon and Manchester United first team coach, Benni McCarthy, took time off to publicly wish his wife of nine years a happy anniversary.

Benni and former model wife Stacy, tied the knot in 2014 and share two children together, daughter, Lima,11 and five-year-old son, Lio.

The Bafana Bafana all-time top scorer has three other children from his first wife Maria Jose-Santos, whom he divorced after seven years of marriage in 2007.

The former South African striker wished his wife a happy anniversary and called her his “rock”.

“Happy Anniversary to my beautiful wife @staceymccarthy17 thank you for being my absolute rock ❤️.”

He added: “Here’s to many more years together. I love u until the end of time 😘 xxx”

Stacy posted the same picture on her page and wrote: “Happy Anniversary @bennimac17 I love you so much ❤️.”

Friends and fans from around the world took to the comments section to wish the popular couple.

“Homeground” host Lungile Radu wrote: “Happy anniversary king and Queen.”

Mandisa Gushu wrote: “Happy Anniversary to both of you, God bless you, birthday comes whether you like it or not But anniversary you have to be intentionally married for them to take place ❤️❤️🙏🙏🎉🎉.

Vasili Manousakis said: “Happy anniversary guys ❤️ Here's to many more 🥂.”

Arunyupa Junsombatt said: “A very happy anniversary to my favorite couple!! Love you ♥️♥️♥️.”

