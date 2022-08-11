Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, August 11, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Berita brushes off latest Nota rant: ‘I wish he can be content and happy’

Berita. Picture: Instagram

Berita. Picture: Instagram

Published 51m ago

Share

In the heart of Women’s Month, Afrosoul star Berita took the opportunity to flaunt her black girl magic on social media with some stunning pictures wearing a risqué off-the-shoulder red dress.

“A wise poet once said ‘Ubom abumanga’,” she shared early on Wednesday morning along with three images in a scenic countryside in Malaga, Spain.

Story continues below Advertisement

In her caption, she quoted award-winning singer Msaki’s song “Ubom abumanga”, which means life has not stopped.

A few hours later, she posted a few more images in the same outfit. This time around she was posing by a flight of stairs. “Ladies and gentlemen…. HER 🌹,” she captioned the images.

Right on cue, Berita’s jaded ex-husband Nota Baloyi chimed in with a series of scathing tweets. Here’s a few of them:

More on this

“I spoke out about Gender Based Violence, Femicide & Rape Culture they tried to use my wife to shut me up, now she’s posting thirst traps @BeritaAfroSoul… Her career was going well until she started listening to the people poisoning her against me. I’ll pray on it, lord help her!”

“If you see @beritaafrosoul in the streets tell her she doesn’t need to make herself a slay queen she already has a loving husband whose willing to do anything except give her a ‘wife allowance…’ Confused but knows she’s loved & cherished by her family. We’ll never abandon her!❤️”

“Maybe @beritaafrosoul used me for marriage content to get wedding bookings… She’s wiped her instagram timeline like she didn’t across vowing to be with me for better or worse in sickness & in health… How can someone who clearly doesn’t respect her own vows be a wedding singer?”

Story continues below Advertisement

“It’s tough being a man… I spoke about MY gaslighting, financial, emotional & narcissistic abuse at the hands of @beritaafrosoul but nobody batted an eye-lid because she’s a woman & we live in a world where black men seemingly deserve to be raped & abused!”

“Thank you for making @beritaafrosoul’s stage name trend as well. She would get very jealous every time I’m trending & she isn’t. What a thoughtful gesture, please don’t forget to pray for her soul to be relieved of the evil spirits that have possessed her, if you know & love her!”

In the midst of all of this, Berita continues to tour the world. “My performance in Malaga, Spain was wonderful. Up next Germany💃🏾👏🏽 Also looking forward to my upcoming performances as soon as I get back to South Ahh 💕 Botswana I’m there on the 27th of August, @slotjhile on the 29th of October. 🙏🏽”

Story continues below Advertisement

One Twitter user said he can’t wait for her to start trash-talking him: “Waiting for the day you start trash talking him when he finally pulls himself together, which he eventually will.” She responded, “Tbh I don’t think like that. I wish him well. I wish he can be content and happy within himself🙏🏽”

Related Topics:

BullyingTwitterViralArtistsWomen Gender-based ViolenceDivorce

Share