Berita brushes off latest Nota rant: ‘I wish he can be content and happy’

In the heart of Women’s Month, Afrosoul star Berita took the opportunity to flaunt her black girl magic on social media with some stunning pictures wearing a risqué off-the-shoulder red dress. “A wise poet once said ‘Ubom abumanga’,” she shared early on Wednesday morning along with three images in a scenic countryside in Malaga, Spain.

In her caption, she quoted award-winning singer Msaki’s song “Ubom abumanga”, which means life has not stopped. A wise poet once said ‘Ubom abumanga’ . pic.twitter.com/ESEIdA2Voc — Berita (@BeritaAfroSoul) August 8, 2022 A few hours later, she posted a few more images in the same outfit. This time around she was posing by a flight of stairs. “Ladies and gentlemen…. HER 🌹,” she captioned the images. Ladies and gentlemen…. HER 🌹 pic.twitter.com/rvIORh5i6V — Berita (@BeritaAfroSoul) August 10, 2022 Right on cue, Berita’s jaded ex-husband Nota Baloyi chimed in with a series of scathing tweets. Here’s a few of them:

“I spoke out about Gender Based Violence, Femicide & Rape Culture they tried to use my wife to shut me up, now she’s posting thirst traps @BeritaAfroSoul… Her career was going well until she started listening to the people poisoning her against me. I’ll pray on it, lord help her!” I spoke out about Gender Based Violence, Femicide & Rape Culture they tried to use my wife to shut me up, now she’s posting thirst traps @BeritaAfroSoul… Her career was going well until she started listening to the people poisoning her against me. I’ll pray on it, lord help her! pic.twitter.com/rZDPvgA98H — GOOD Authority (@lavidaNOTA) August 10, 2022 “If you see @beritaafrosoul in the streets tell her she doesn’t need to make herself a slay queen she already has a loving husband whose willing to do anything except give her a ‘wife allowance…’ Confused but knows she’s loved & cherished by her family. We’ll never abandon her!❤️” If you see @beritaafrosoul in the streets tell her she doesn’t need to make herself a slay queen she already has a loving husband whose willing to do anything except give her a “wife allowance…” Confused but knows she’s loved & cherished by her family. We’ll never abandon her!❤️ — GOOD Authority (@lavidaNOTA) August 10, 2022 “Maybe @beritaafrosoul used me for marriage content to get wedding bookings… She’s wiped her instagram timeline like she didn’t across vowing to be with me for better or worse in sickness & in health… How can someone who clearly doesn’t respect her own vows be a wedding singer?”

Maybe @beritaafrosoul used me for marriage content to get wedding bookings… She’s wiped her instagram timeline like she didn’t across vowing to be with me for better or worse in sickness & in health… How can someone who clearly doesn’t respect her own vows be a wedding singer? — GOOD Authority (@lavidaNOTA) August 10, 2022 “It’s tough being a man… I spoke about MY gaslighting, financial, emotional & narcissistic abuse at the hands of @beritaafrosoul but nobody batted an eye-lid because she’s a woman & we live in a world where black men seemingly deserve to be raped & abused!” It’s tough being a man… I spoke about MY gaslighting, financial, emotional & narcissistic abuse at the hands of @beritaafrosoul but nobody batted an eye-lid because she’s a woman & we live in a world where black men seemingly deserve to be raped & abused!https://t.co/BVV79dxjTg — GOOD Authority (@lavidaNOTA) August 10, 2022 “Thank you for making @beritaafrosoul’s stage name trend as well. She would get very jealous every time I’m trending & she isn’t. What a thoughtful gesture, please don’t forget to pray for her soul to be relieved of the evil spirits that have possessed her, if you know & love her!” Thank you for making @beritaafrosoul’s stage name trend as well. She would get very jealous every time I’m trending & she isn’t. What a thoughtful gesture, please don’t forget to pray for her soul to be relieved of the evil spirits that have possessed her, if you know & love her! — GOOD Authority (@lavidaNOTA) August 10, 2022 In the midst of all of this, Berita continues to tour the world. “My performance in Malaga, Spain was wonderful. Up next Germany💃🏾👏🏽 Also looking forward to my upcoming performances as soon as I get back to South Ahh 💕 Botswana I’m there on the 27th of August, @slotjhile on the 29th of October. 🙏🏽”

