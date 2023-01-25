Berita remembers her ‘musical fathers’ Hugh Masekela and Oliver Mtukudzi

On Tuesday, afro-soul singer and songwriter Gugulethu “Berita” Khumalo took to her social media accounts to remember late musical giants, Hugh Masekela and Oliver Mtukudzi. In her picture, the songstress is standing in the middle of the legends who died on the same day, a year apart – January 23, 2018 and January 23, 2019.

Story continues below Advertisement

“If standing on the shoulders of giants was a person. Remembering my musical fathers Bra Hugh Masekela & Baba Oliver Mtukudzi who passed away on this day a year after each other. “May your legacy continue to pave the way for generations and generations of artists to come,” she captioned the picture. In 2013, the songstress had the opportunity to work with the legends and released “Mwana Wa Mai”, in collaboration with them.

International actress Lupita Nyong’o also paid tribute to the late Masekela in a post on Instagram. The actress recently went public with her relationship with his son Selema. In her post, she penned how she was glad her paths had crossed with the late musician. “Remembering this great man today, #HughMasekela. I am so glad our paths crossed and that I got to experience his magic in real life. His music lives on in us. And his light shines on in his son @selema. (And I am so grateful to bathe in it.),” she wrote.