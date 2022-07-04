Berita reveals she is no longer married to Nota following his attack on Mihlali Ndamase

SA Music Award (Sama) award-winning singer Gugulethu Khumalo, better known as Berita, has taken to Twitter to set the record straight about the status of her marriage to controversial pop culture commentator Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi, following his “offensive and disturbing” comments directed at social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase. During an episode of the YouTube show, “Nkululeko n Cultr”, Nota spoke on black women and took aim at Ndamase.

In part, Nota spoke about not finding Ndamase attractive but instead thinking he could buy her. Even referring to her as a “dog” that could be “killed”. “If Mihlali is ‘for sale’, that means she is an object, which means you can kill her if you want to,” he said. Is Mihlali not attractive? 🤔



"If Mihlali is FOR SALE that means she is an object, which means you can kill her if you want to..." 😲😲😲https://t.co/qUceJxVOPl

Ndlozi Riky Raij Durban July Buhle Nigerians Telles #PhalaPhalaGateFarm pic.twitter.com/40V31gQ501 — YaseBlock B 🇸🇿 (@ThisIsColbert) July 2, 2022 His jaw-dropping comments have seen Nota’s name shooting up the trends lists on Twitter. He also made allegations that Babalwa Mneno is trafficking girls to Nigeria to party with people.

In a lengthy Twitter thread posted on Monday, Berita distanced herself from Nota, making it clear they were no longer married. She said she moved out of her marital home in January. “I am no longer married to Nhlamulo ‘Nota’ Baloyi. I left our marital home on Thursday, January 13, 2022. As it stands we are separated,” Berita tweeted. Morning tweeps. I was off Twitter for a couple of days. I only became aware of the statements made by Nhlamulo “Nota” last night. I would like to first of all clear the air by being transparent to you all. I have been quiet because there is families involved in this situation. — Berita (@BeritaAfroSoul) July 4, 2022 She went on to say she has been quiet as her safety has been a huge concern and that Nota is “extremely irresponsible, reckless and unruly.”

Berita made it clear she does not condone Nota’s actions and said he does not listen to anyone. Berita apologised to Ndamase, and remarked that no woman should ever have to be objectified and ripped apart publicly or privately. In July 2020, the couple revealed they were married after Nota paid lobola for the Zimbabwean-born songstress. In her thread, she admitted to missing the “very big red flags” as she revealed she faced bullying and disgrace throughout their union.

@mihlalii_n mntase uxolo. I apologise to you. I do not condone the things said by Nota to you. No woman should ever have to be objectified and ripped apart publicly or privately! — Berita (@BeritaAfroSoul) July 4, 2022 Leaving her marriage seems to have been a huge decision for Berita, as this was when she had to choose between “being married and being alive”. Berita ended her thread by saying that while Nota is a “really good man”, he needs to get help with his mental health.