Berry Trytsman celebrates her creative freedom now that her ‘Idols SA’ contract has ended

“Idols SA” season 17 winner Berry Trytsman recently announced her “free” status after her music contract with the reality show came to an end. Trytsman celebrated the victory with a quirky dance on Instagram this week, which had followers amused.

The 32-year-old mom of four shared: “Bring on ALL the gigs and collabs - I’m FREE baybaaayy!!! 🙏⭐️🥳💗” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Berry (@berry_trytsman) Berry is now managed by her husband Renier, who is also her drummer. “His also my drummer, if not the drummer, then the guitarist. He does absolutely everything so that things get organised.”

Berry told IOL Entertainment: “I also recently started a podcast with my friend Rushka Lee. It's called ‘Family Flip’. “We talk about family life, kids, etc. She is also a mommy, so we can relate to a lot. “Rushka is a divorced single mom, literally my partner in crime on the podcast. I also touch on my life with my blended family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Berry (@berry_trytsman) “We discuss all topics. The podcast is free to listen to but we hope it goes big and we get paid for it one day.” Trytsman, who recently released a collab with DJ Cosher, says she is ready to take on more gigs. “It's so nice to be able to do any kind of music I want to since there are now no more rules and not tied down. It’s going to be exciting and fun.

“I’m open to working with everyone, and I would love to do Afrikaans music as well. I want to do everything. “I am expanding and doing as much as I am capable of.” Trytsman also revealed that she is going to be featured on a cooking show as well.

“I am making cooking videos, doing everything I want, and oh, I’m also on a cooking show called Roer. I’m on social media doing everything and hustling.” Followers were quick to comment on her post: joy_cutu_ramosoeu wrote: “This I idols contract must be a bondage for yall. Wish you all the prosperity with your music career.”

phutigeraldine wrote: “Did I not laugh my lungs out😂😂😂 but otherwise, so proud of you” ms_niz wrote: “😂🤭🤣 I can only imagine the relief! Looking forward to hearing your music!🔥❤️” asenathi_mzp wrote: “It must be really nice indeed 😂😂😂🤣❤️❤️”