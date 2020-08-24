BET Africa confirms Tol Ass Mo interview will not be aired after outcry

BET Africa has found itself on the receiving end of scathing attacks over the weekend. The trouble started after Pearl Thusi, the host of ’Behind the Story with Pearl Thusi’ shared a video with her Twitter followers, revealing her guest line-up for the upcoming season of the show. When viewers learnt that one of her guests would be Tol Ass Mo and his wife Mome, there was a huge outcry. Comedian and reality TV star Mo is currently facing rape charges brought against him by actress and model Lerato Moloi. Earlier this month, Moloi alleged that she was sexually assaulted and raped by the comedian while working on a television production in 2014.

Tweeps accused Thusi and BET Africa of being tone deaf and not reading the room, this as South Africa observes Women’s Month.

Thusi then came out in defence of the interview which has since been deleted. She has also locked her Twitter account.

She compared her interview to the US televised interview Gayle King had with R Kelly, further stating that she is not a judge but an activist.

The comparison did not sit well with viewers, forcing BET Africa to issue an official statement on the matter.

I thought I wanted to be a GBV activist...but if this is what it means, I'm not so sure anymore, maybe I'll just be a social activist!...but u know her better than we do! pic.twitter.com/MkVVNmHGEb — #Feminist Icons (@No1FeministFan) August 23, 2020

Pearl Thusi protected her tweets but she struggles to protect her brain from senseless thoughts — Loretta DeFine (@BadvocateNje) August 23, 2020

Taking to Twitter, it said: “BET Africa confirms that the Tol Ass Mo and Mome interview from the upcoming new season of Behind the Story with Pearl Thusi will not be aired on the channel out of respect for the current environment, legal proceedings and the basis of impartiality.”