BET confirms KB Motsilanyane will play Lebo Mathosa









KB Motsilanyane will play Lebo Mathosa. Picture: Supplied BET have confirmed that KB Motsilanyane has replaced Kelly Khumalo as the lead in the upcoming Lebo Mathosa biopic. The "7de Laan" star has already started filming for "Dream: The Lebo Mathosa Story". It is still not clear whether Khumalo pulled out or if she was fired. The six-part series will illustrate the life and times of one of South Africa’s most celebrated musicians, Lebo Mathosa. The story begins in the heart of the 90s during the kwaito evolution when Mathosa rose to iconic fame and became a celebrated South African household name and role model for the youth. She was renowned for her unapologetic demeanor, provocative dance moves, edgy fashion sense, trendy hairstyles and infectious tunes. Motsilanyane will portray the adult Mathosa as she experiences the highs and lows of the music industry, which placed her as a music icon on a global stage.

Bahumi Madisakwane, daughter of Somizi Mhlongo, will depict the youthful Mathosa as she traverses the journey of finding her feet and realising her dream.

“It’s not an easy journey to play this character because it’s beyond imagination, larger than life and every single thing is a new experience. Walking in Lebo’s shoes is definitely one of the greatest things I have ever done,” said Motsilanyane.

Madisakwane said: “The fondest memory I have of Lebo Mathosa was from when I was five or six and we went to the Rand Easter Show, a show where her and my father were performing. I remember she was this amazing powerhouse on stage and was always so maternal and protective over me and I think that is why I really want to tell her sincere, humble and emotional side.”

"Dream: The Lebo Mathosa Story" premieres on Wednesday, November 6 on BET Africa (DStv channel 129) at 21.30 CAT.