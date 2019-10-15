BET have confirmed that KB Motsilanyane has replaced Kelly Khumalo as the lead in the upcoming Lebo Mathosa biopic.
The "7de Laan" star has already started filming for "Dream: The Lebo Mathosa Story".
It is still not clear whether Khumalo pulled out or if she was fired.
The six-part series will illustrate the life and times of one of South Africa’s most celebrated musicians, Lebo Mathosa. The story begins in the heart of the 90s during the kwaito evolution when Mathosa rose to iconic fame and became a celebrated South African household name and role model for the youth. She was renowned for her unapologetic demeanor, provocative dance moves, edgy fashion sense, trendy hairstyles and infectious tunes.
Motsilanyane will portray the adult Mathosa as she experiences the highs and lows of the music industry, which placed her as a music icon on a global stage.