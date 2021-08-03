BeyHive drags Redi Tlhabi for saying that Jennifer Hudson has ‘The Voice’ & Beyoncé doesn’t

Local news anchor and broadcaster Redi Tlhabi landed on the bad side of the BeyHive after saying that Jennifer Hudson has “the voice” and Beyoncé doesn’t. On Sunday, talk radio 702 host Paul Mtirara for his “Soulful Sundays'” segment asked listeners to vote and suggest songs in the Clash of Acts for the following week between Beyoncé and Jennifer Hudson.

“The Big Debate” host then weighed in and said while the “Black Is King” hitmaker is “sexy, talented, creative and just flippen awesome“ when it comes to singing Jennifer Hudson has ”the voice” and that the “Spotlight“ hitmaker would win the battle. The comparison between Jennifer and Beyoncé’s vocal ability is nothing new, and this time was no different with the BeyHive again swarming in Redi’s mentions regarding her statements about the “Sorry” hitmaker’s singing. “First of all even to compare the two is ridiculous and if you knew anything about a voice you know it’s not just about power.

“It’s also about breath support, control, nuisances. Jennifer is all power and lovely. But like most “church” voices … no control,“ said @alwaysannoyed87. First of all the even compare the two is ridiculous and if you knew anything about a voice you know it’s not just about power. It’s also about breath support, control, nuisances. Jennifer is al power and lovely. But like most “church” voices… no control. — annoyed (@alwaysannoyed87) August 2, 2021 “See what we not gon do … because she out sung Jhud on her own cover and showed her the power hit diffrent,” said @RoyalMixBoy. See what we not gon do.....because she out sung Jhud on her own cover and showed her the power hit diffrent pic.twitter.com/XECoJlkwtK — Brandon James (@RoyalMixBoy) August 2, 2021 “Growing up in the church has really narrowed our perception of ‘the voice’. Loud is not good.

“Only one of these two artists can seamlessly execute Love on Top without compromising dynamics in not only the scale but the modulation,” commented @Mavumavu91. Growing up in the church has really narrowed our perception of “the voice”. Loud is not good.



Only one of these two artists can seamlessly execute Love on Top without compromising dynamics in not only the scale but the modulation. https://t.co/PzvYqCbaFZ — Rocktor (@Mavumavu91) August 2, 2021 “Its 2021. Even her PEERS acknowledge Beys voice. Stop downplaying her vocal power just because she is "sexy" and all that sexist backhanded compliment u noted! “Jennifer Hudson has NO vocal control what so ever. If belting out every note makes u ‘The Voice’ then include my dog too,” said @BeyAngu_FanAcc.

Its 2021. Even her PEERS acknowledge Beys voice. Stop downplaying her vocal power just because she is "sexy" and all that sexist backhanded compliment u noted! Jennifer Hudson has NO vocal control what so ever. If belting out every note makes u "The Voice" then include my dog too — Fossil/HAG INC. (@BeyAngu_FanAcc) August 2, 2021 “Loud singing in church has really hindered yall perception of what a ‘voice’ really means. “Can Jennifer sing louder and with more "soul" than Beyonce? Yes but Beyonce can sing ’spotlight’ Jennifer Hudson cannot sing love on top to save her career,” commented @Mr_Sp3cialK. Loud singing in church has really hindered yall perception of what a "voice" really means. Can Jennifer sing louder and with more "soul" than Beyonce? Yes but Beyonce can sing "spotlight" Jennifer Hudson cannot sing "love on top" to save her career — Wendy Williams Cankles (@Mr_Sp3cialK) August 3, 2021 “Just because one is louder than the other … it does not automatically make them great. There are a lot of logistics. Dynamism of the voice. With voice control alone. Beyoncé wins,” said @iAlexXolo.