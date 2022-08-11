Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, August 11, 2022

Independent Online
Big Zulu’s luxury car gives haters chest pains

Big Zulu. Picture: Instagram

Big Zulu. Picture: Instagram

Published 2h ago

Hip hop star Big Zulu has bought himself the latest BMW M3 coupé.

Taking to his Instagram account this week, the “Imali Eningi” star teased his fans about the new car when he asked them to guess the model.

He simply captioned the post: “This is my dream car. Please guess the car??? Qagela Yin igama lemoto????( Please guess the model of the car)”

Fans and industry friends, including DJ Tira, Celeste Ntuli and Priddy Ugly flooded the star’s comments section with their guesses and congratulatory messages.

When the Bergville-born star finally revealed his dream car, not everyone seemed excited about the decision to gift himself a luxury German vehicle.

It is clear that Big Zulu’s new whip is giving other people chest pains.

Taking to Twitter, fellow rapper Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi made it his business to ruffle everyone’s feathers and slammed Big Zulu for spending his money on cars instead of focusing his energy on his music career, which according to Nota is hanging by a thread.

“Big Zulu is a bird brain who uses all his money to buy cars… It’s been downhill since Mali Eningi,” wrote Nota.

Tweeps defended Big Zulu’s decision, stating that it’s his money and he can do whatever he wants with it, while others hit back at Nota, telling him to mind his own business.

“But you’re a little judgy there because whatever he does with his money isn’t much of our concern, nor yours as we don’t question how you spend yours,” commented @Liviwe_finca.

“It's his money and he can do whatever he wants with it, what's it to you? Uhlushwa yini🤷🏾‍♂️” tweeted @Ndabaj.

“What's your definition of downhill if he's buying cars? Aowa monna (no man) go and water a garden or something,” wrote @Creature_ten25.

“Why are you concerned with another man’s money,” added @Makhedama_Zee.

Meanwhile, Nota caused a Twitter stir on Thursday when he referred to his estranged wife, songstress Berita Baloyi, as “confused and abusive”.

“If you see @beritaafrosoul in the streets tell her she doesn’t need to make herself a slay queen she already has a loving husband whose willing to do anything except give her a ‘wife allowance…’ Confused but knows she’s loved & cherished by her family. We’ll never abandon her!❤️”

He added: “It’s tough being a man… I spoke about my gaslighting, financial, emotional & narcissistic abuse at the hands of @beritaafrosoul but nobody batted an eye-lid because she’s a woman & we live in a world where black men seemingly deserve to be raped & abused!”

This comes after the “Jikizinto” hitmaker shared a stunning snap of her in a red off-shoulder dress before her performance in Malaga, Spain.

“Ladies and gentlemen…. HER 🌹,” she captioned her post.

