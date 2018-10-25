Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian and Tokyo Toni. Picture: Instagram

Blac Chyna's mother has begged Rob Kardashian to let her see their daughter Dream. Tokyo Toni has a strained relationship with her famous offspring so turned to the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star in the hope he would make it easier for her to see the 23-month-old daughter Dream he raises with his former partner.

Tokyo - whose real name is Shalana Hunter - posted a video on Instagram in which she said: "Hey, Rob. This is me, Tokyo. Unfortunately, things still haven't changed since we last spoke, obviously. And as far as Chyna is concerned, things still haven't gotten better since you told social media about it."

She went on to ask if there was "any way possible" for her to see the toddler, even if it was "through FaceTime or ... a video to my DM".

And Tokyo claimed she had no other way to reach out to the 31-year-old sock designer.

She added: "I don't even know how the baby sounds. It's absolutely ludicrous. This is the only way I can get through to you. I don't have any numbers for anybody anymore."

Tokyo has previously reached out to Amber Rose to ask for her help in seeing Dream and her grandson, six-year-old King - whose father is rapper Tyga - as she felt the model is one of the few people her 30-year-old daughter would listen to.

She said: "You are the only person that I know that knows my daughter who does not fear her.

"Can you do me a favour if it's anywhere deep in your heart can you please tell her I said let me see those kids!

"I'm so very sorry to come at you in this way on social media but there's no other way."

Chyna and Tokyo have had a difficult relationship for some time, which was explored on reality show 'Rob & Chyna' and though at one point it seemed they had resolved their differences, Tokyo shared a video earlier this year in which she described her daughter as a "mistake".