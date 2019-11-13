Black Coffee breaks his silence on divorce









Black Coffee. Picture: Instagram Black Coffee has issued a statement regarding his and Enhle Mbali's divorce on Tuesday. On Sunday, Enhle took to her Instagram page posting a video where she confirmed that Black Coffee and her are getting a divorce. While the news of the couple splitting up was a hot topic on Monday, the "Drive" producer didn't say anything on the matter and only posted pictures from the first night of his SA tour with the caption: "Feels good to be back home #AfricaIsNotAJungle tour kicked off last night, see you in your city! @WeAreAINAJ".

Feels good to be back home #AfricaIsNotAJungle tour kicked off last night, see you in your city! @WeAreAINAJ pic.twitter.com/NK3Dha8ZcB — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) November 11, 2019

Taking to his Twitter page on Tuesday, the "Your Eyes" hitmaker released a statement that reads:

"After much deliberation since the story of our relationship broke in public, I wish to state that we have been trying to sort our problems amicably and in private for almost a year now and it has been the most heartbreaking and challenging period. As much as there's two sides to every story I will not discuss our private life in public, let alone speak ill of my partner or my in-laws, as this can only hurt the people we both love dearly. As Mbali has stated, our priority are to protect our children at this point. This is now a Court matter , We ask for privacy."

Rumours of the couple getting a divorce have been a topic for a while with many believing Enhle was admitting to the "Get Together" producer allegedly cheating during her interview with DJ Zinhle on her talk show, "Sincerely Yours".

Black Coffee was also involved in a cheating scandal earlier this year with his supposed mistress being David Guetta's ex-wife, Cathy Lobé after a video of them being cosy went viral.