Black Coffee has issued a statement regarding his and Enhle Mbali's divorce on Tuesday.
On Sunday, Enhle took to her Instagram page posting a video where she confirmed that Black Coffee and her are getting a divorce.
While the news of the couple splitting up was a hot topic on Monday, the "Drive" producer didn't say anything on the matter and only posted pictures from the first night of his SA tour with the caption: "Feels good to be back home #AfricaIsNotAJungle tour kicked off last night, see you in your city! @WeAreAINAJ".