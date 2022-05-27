Black Coffee calls Musa Keys a ‘superstar’

Amapiano artist Musa Keys is undoubtedly a talented artist. He has been dominating the charts since he burst onto the scene with his infectious hits. Last year, the Limpopo native released his smash hit “Selema (Po Po)”, which can be described as a hit song that stays relevant. The song still gets his fans going at all his gigs.

Musa Keys recently shared a clip of himself on his social media platforms of a performance in Tanzania, where he got the crowd busting a move with his smash hit “Selema”. Grammy-award winning artist Black Coffee must have come across Musa Keys’ latest video as he took to Twitter to praise the young artist. “Musa Keys a top-tier Superstar ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️,” tweeted Black Coffee.

Such words, coming from the legendary artist, certainly hold weight for any artist and, in response, Musa Keys shared just how much being called a “superstar” by Black Coffee meant. Coming from you, this means the world to me Grootman. Thank you Bhut’ Nathi🙏🏾❤️ https://t.co/UqQxAu47jU — TAYO🦅 (@MusaKeyss) May 26, 2022 “Coming from you, this means the world to me Grootman. Thank you Bhut’ Nathi🙏🏾❤️,” the producer tweeted, thanking Black Coffee for his kind words. Fello DJ, Olwee aka Ms Party also responded on Twitter, saying Musa Keys is a “superstar” and gives his all on stage.

