Black Coffee challenges creatives to redesign 'Africa Day' logo

Local stars join millions of Africans across the continent marking the 57th annual Africa Day celebrations. The day puts the spotlight on diversity, creativity, unity, challenges and successes of the African continent. Africa Day is the annual commemoration of the foundation of the Organisation of African Unity on 25 May 1963. It is celebrated in various countries on the African continent, as well as around the world. Taking to their different social media platforms, South African stars the likes of Black Coffee, Boity, Minnie Dlamini-Jones, Holly Rey and Unathi Nkayi shared their message of hope to fellow Africans around the world. The world renowned music producer and king of the decks Black Coffee also joined in the festivities, strongly challenging the creative industry to redesign the Africa Day logo that will represent the Africa can even the next generation will be able to relate to.

Taking to his official social media pages, he said:“I grew up seeing this and I’d like to challenge African graphic designers to recreate it and change it to reflect the real Africa we live in today beyond the bongo, the African masks,and the monkeys to reflect who we truly are and inspire the next generation. Happy Africa day."

I grew up seeing this and I’d like to challenge African graphic designers to recreate it and change it to reflect the real Africa we live in today beyond the bongo, the African masks,and the monkeys to reflect who we truly are and inspire the next generation.

Happy Africa day❤️ pic.twitter.com/tr6ccvdb65 — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) May 25, 2020

Many concurred with Black Coffee, with some even accepting the challenge.

While we wait for the new design, see below some of the Twitter reaction:

challenge accepted Grootman✊ — ♥The ÞriŋcƐ♥ (@JbZecoode) May 25, 2020

Yahh kona the design is outdated and not true reflection!!the work here was not good effort🤞 — Amadrinks 🎶🎼🕺 (@BeezoryNgcobo) May 25, 2020

Commenting on the significance of this day, media personality and businesswoman Minnie Dlamini-Jones shared: "I am SO PROUD to be African, to fully embrace our culture, our spirituality and most importantly start living authentically and unapologetically.

"We are a strong, powerful, and resilient people. I pray today reminds us that we are & always will be stronger together."

I am SO PROUD to be African, to fully embrace our culture, our spirituality and most importantly start living authenticly and unapologetically. We are a strong, powerful, and resilient people. I pray today reminds us that we are & always will be stronger together 🙏🏾 #AfricaDay 🌍 pic.twitter.com/SpJoDx3Ycg — Minnie Dlamini Jones (@MinnieDlamini) May 25, 2020

"May you always celebrate the privilege of being African....Happy #AfricaDay," added TV personality and rapper Boity Thulo.



May you always celebrate the privilege of being African. 🌍❤️✊🏾😍 Happy #AfricaDay pic.twitter.com/bQmic0Z9JM — #OwnYourThrone👑 (@Boity) May 25, 2020

"Happy #AfricaDay," comments singer and songerwriter Langa Mavuso.

"You can no longer see or identify yourself solely as a member of a tribe, but as a citizen of a continent of one people working towards the emancipation of our glorious continent reclaiming its place in the world," said author and businessman Sylvester Chauke.

You can no longer see or identify yourself solely as a member of a tribe, but as a citizen of a continent of one people working towards the emancipation of our glorious continent reclaiming its place in the world. #AfricaDay ❤️✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/rujef5Y4jJ — Sylvester Chauke (@sylvesterchauke) May 25, 2020

"Africa! The cradle of human kind. Happy Africa Day," said TV host and musician Nandi Madida.

Africa! The cradle of human kind. Happy Africa Day 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/SYJhdOVf38 — Nandi Madida (@Nandi_Madida) May 25, 2020

"Happy Africa Day," said singer Holly Rey.

Happy Africa Day 🌍 pic.twitter.com/3hG3rAEzwk — HOLLY REY (@Hollyreymusic) May 25, 2020

"My CONTINENT enjoy YOUR day❤️ I am deeply Inlove with you. YOU are BEAUTIFUL. Happy AFRICA day🙏🏾CAMAGU," added Kaya FM presenter and "Idols SA" judge Nathi Nkayi.



