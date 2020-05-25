EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
DJ Black Coffee. Picture: Instagram
DJ Black Coffee. Picture: Instagram

Black Coffee challenges creatives to redesign 'Africa Day' logo

By Entertainment Reporter Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

Local stars join millions of Africans across the continent marking the 57th annual Africa Day celebrations. 

The day puts the spotlight on diversity, creativity, unity, challenges and successes of the African continent. 

Africa Day is the annual commemoration of the foundation of the Organisation of African Unity on 25 May 1963. It is celebrated in various countries on the African continent, as well as around the world.

Taking to their different social media platforms, South African stars the likes of Black Coffee, Boity, Minnie Dlamini-Jones, Holly Rey and Unathi Nkayi shared their message of hope to fellow Africans around the world.

The world renowned music producer and king of the decks Black Coffee also joined in the festivities, strongly challenging the creative industry to redesign the Africa Day logo that will represent the Africa can even the next generation will be able to relate to.

Taking to his official social media pages, he said:“I grew up seeing this and I’d like to challenge African graphic designers to recreate it and change it to reflect the real Africa we live in today beyond the bongo, the African masks,and the monkeys to reflect who we truly are and inspire the next generation. Happy Africa day." 

Many concurred with Black Coffee, with some even accepting the challenge.

While we wait for the new design, see below some of the Twitter reaction:

Commenting on the significance of this day, media personality and businesswoman Minnie Dlamini-Jones shared: "I am SO PROUD to be African, to fully embrace our culture, our spirituality and most importantly start living authentically and unapologetically. 

"We are a strong, powerful, and resilient people. I pray today reminds us that we are & always will be stronger together."

"May you always celebrate the privilege of being African....Happy #AfricaDay," added TV personality and rapper Boity Thulo.

"Happy #AfricaDay," comments singer and songerwriter Langa Mavuso. 

"You can no longer see or identify yourself solely as a member of a tribe, but as a citizen of a continent of one people working towards the emancipation of our glorious continent reclaiming its place in the world," said author and businessman Sylvester Chauke.

"Africa! The cradle of human kind. Happy Africa Day," said TV host and musician Nandi Madida.

"Happy Africa Day," said singer Holly Rey.

"My CONTINENT enjoy YOUR day❤️ I am deeply Inlove with you. YOU are BEAUTIFUL. Happy AFRICA day🙏🏾CAMAGU," added Kaya FM presenter and "Idols SA" judge Nathi Nkayi.


Black Coffee

Share this article:

Related Articles