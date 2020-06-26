Black Coffee gives his stamp of approval to Lerato Kganyago

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

World-renowned club deejay and music producer Black Coffee gave Metro FM presenter Lerato Kganyago a powerful affirmation on her skills as a DJ. This comes after Kganyago’s blazing set on the Metro FM mid-morning show “The Bridge", with co-presenters Dineo Ranaka, Naked DJ and Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung. Taking to Twitter on Friday, the multi-award-winning producer said: “You're an amazing DJ, never let anyone tell you otherwise @Leratokganyago @METROFMSA.”

You're an amazing dj,never let anyone tell you otherwise @Leratokganyago @METROFMSA — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) June 26, 2020

To which Kganyago, as she’s fondly known, replied: "This means the world to me KING! Folded hands Thank you.”

This means the world to me KING! 🙏 Thank you https://t.co/wz4tdnjmTp — leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) June 26, 2020

While fans of the star also took to Twitter praising their fave for kicking off the weekend with a lit mix, others are alluding to Black Coffee "low key" crashing on Kganyago since the personalities are both single.

Below are some of the Twitter reactions:

I was listening to her set, she is good! — Bheki Tembe37 (@BTembe37) June 26, 2020

Coffee is low key shooting his shot, phaphama — Teezy peaks ❁ (@teezy_thatz) June 26, 2020

The KING has spoken and it is what it is Mother 🥳🥳shine Mother 🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/t5ds88mlws — 😍DEE❤😍 (@Dineo_Metja) June 26, 2020

pic.twitter.com/qZsXPOoQWg

— Luu Kubheka (@WasOnce_Skinny) June 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Kganyago recently posed a question to her 1.2 million followers on Twitter about music piracy.

She specifically enquired about the South African website Fakza, where peeps download music for free.

Fakaza is an illegal site where fans download the latest music for free and is currently the biggest downloading site in South Africa.

Local musicians usually discourage their fans from using this site because it takes away from their legit sites such as Spotify and Apple Music.

These sites ensure that locals artists get paid for their music while Fakaza is doing the opposite.

She wrote:”Guys I GENUINELY want to know, do you ever feel bad for downloading your favorite artists music on Fakaza? Or that’s just a different way of you showing appreciation? Would genuinely like to know!”

Guys I GENUINELY want to know, do you ever feel bad for downloading your favorite artists music on Fakaza? Or that’s just a different way of you showing appreciation? Would genuinely like to know! — leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) June 26, 2020

Below are some of Twitter reactions with many saying they use Fakaza because they cannot afford to the streaming sites.

We don't afford online streaming.otherwise we wouldn't listen to their music at all....music reach the masses on fakaza pic.twitter.com/OJ583Ueaz8 — WhoKilledSenzo??? 😔 (@Kmasta_nje) June 26, 2020

I get all of my music on fakaza n its cheaper — sizwe (@size1pe) June 26, 2020

We can't afford subscriptions so the best we can is download — RichMODE (@RichMODE4) June 26, 2020