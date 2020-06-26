EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Lerato Kganyago. Picture: Twitter

Black Coffee gives his stamp of approval to Lerato Kganyago

World-renowned club deejay and music producer Black Coffee gave Metro FM presenter Lerato Kganyago a powerful affirmation on her skills as a DJ. 

This comes after Kganyago’s blazing set on the Metro FM mid-morning show “The Bridge", with co-presenters Dineo Ranaka, Naked DJ and Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, the multi-award-winning producer said: “You're an amazing DJ, never let anyone tell you otherwise @Leratokganyago @METROFMSA.”

To which  Kganyago, as she’s fondly known, replied: "This means the world to me KING! Folded hands Thank you.”

While fans of the star also took to Twitter praising their fave for kicking off the weekend with a lit mix, others are alluding to Black Coffee "low key" crashing on Kganyago since the personalities are both single.

Below are some of the Twitter reactions:

Meanwhile, Kganyago recently posed a question to her 1.2 million followers on Twitter about music piracy. 

She specifically enquired about the South African website Fakza, where peeps download music for free. 

Fakaza is an illegal site where fans download the latest music for free and is currently the biggest downloading site in South Africa. 

Local musicians usually discourage their fans from using this site because it takes away from their legit sites such as Spotify and Apple Music.

These sites ensure that locals artists get paid for their music while Fakaza is doing the opposite. 

She wrote:”Guys I GENUINELY want to know, do you ever feel bad for downloading your favorite artists music on Fakaza? Or that’s just a different way of you showing appreciation? Would genuinely like to know!”

Below are some of Twitter reactions with many saying they use Fakaza because they cannot afford to the streaming sites.

