Local-turned-international DJ Black Coffee is heading back to school this year to study interior design. While the 'Drive' producer has taken over the world with his music and DJ sets, Black Coffee is heading back to school this year after seeing his eldest child finish matric in 2018.

Posting to Instagram and Twitter on Monday, Black Coffee posted a picture of his first module "The Visual Language of Design" along with the caption: "Dropped out of School to take care of myself then my Family, seeing my 1st born son finishing high school, getting ready for University and everything else he has achieved as a young man has filled my heart with so much joy and gratitude now I can go back studying this year....not sure how I'll manage with the touring ahead but I'll give it my best shot. Here's to filling my cup."



