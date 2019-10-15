Award-winning local DJ Black Coffee made an appearance on "The Daily Show" with Trevor Noah on Monday in the US.
In the South African reunion, Noah kicks off the segment asking the "Drive" producer why he thinks he blew up internationally.
Black Coffee responded by saying that his story sounds like Noah's. He then took his statement back after the "Born a Crime" author said, "you think so?"
The "Get It Together" producer went on to list the reasons for his global success.
"It's resilience, it's knowing hunger and knowing that you've experienced it and you don't wanna go back. It's working from nothing, knowing that you have nothing to lose and that's what has gotten me to where I am today".