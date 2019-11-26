Black Coffee opens up about divorce from Enhle Mbali









DJ Black Coffee. Picture: Instagram DJ Black Coffee has opened up about his divorce from estranged wife, Enhle Mbali. The "Drive" hitmaker sat down for an interview on YFM this week, and spoke on his struggle to separate his personal life from his on stage persona. He also said that he felt the public had a misconception of what was happening and trolled him. “It's got to a point where I feel that sometimes it is trolling. I look at some tweets that come to me and I feel like if I had tweeted that to someone else, I would be cancelled,” he said. He then opened up about the online trolling he received after the news of his divorce broke.

According to Black Coffee, a lot of it stemmed from people feeling entitled and being disrespectful.

“With everything that has been going on in my personal life, and even though we have all made statements saying this is a private matter, people will still come because they feel entitled.

“I don't feel I owe anyone anything. I am not the first person to be in this situation. No one is dead. No one is abused. Nothing terrible happened. We just decided this is where we want to be. But the public feel they should have a say, to a point where it is sometimes disrespectful.”

Earlier this month, Enhle confirmed the couples divorce after months of speculation. The actress posted a video on her Instagram account confirming it.

In the video, Enhle confesses that when she was previously asked by journalists about the state of her relationship she would usually say no comment.

She goes on to say that she saw the Sunday World article regarding their divorce and confirmed that it is happening and that she has filed papers.