DJ Black Coffee has opened up about his divorce from estranged wife, Enhle Mbali.
The "Drive" hitmaker sat down for an interview on YFM this week, and spoke on his struggle to separate his personal life from his on stage persona.
He also said that he felt the public had a misconception of what was happening and trolled him.
“It's got to a point where I feel that sometimes it is trolling. I look at some tweets that come to me and I feel like if I had tweeted that to someone else, I would be cancelled,” he said.
He then opened up about the online trolling he received after the news of his divorce broke.