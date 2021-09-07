Black Coffee pays tribute to Michael K Williams

Black Coffee has paid tribute to his friend, Hollywood star Michael K. Williams who died this week. Taking to social media, the world-renowned DJ and music producer said that the actor had a beautiful soul.

Black Coffee posted two videos of Williams, one in which he is seen dancing during the DJ’s set and another of the two meeting and hugging. He captioned one video, saying: “The real one. Will never forget your spirit Bro.” In the second video, he said: “I'm sorry. I love you Bro, may your beautiful soul rest in peace.”

“The Wire” star was found face-down by his nephew inside his penthouse in Brooklyn, New York, on Monday afternoon after he went to check on him at the luxury complex because no one had heard from the 54-year-old actor for several days. His nephew raised the alarm and a doorman subsequently called emergency services, reportedly telling the phone operator, the “12 Years A Slave” star was "unresponsive” and “felt cold”. Paramedics rushed to the scene, but the actor was pronounced dead at 2.12pm, according to the New York Post newspaper.