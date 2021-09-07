Black Coffee pays tribute to Michael K Williams
Black Coffee has paid tribute to his friend, Hollywood star Michael K. Williams who died this week.
Taking to social media, the world-renowned DJ and music producer said that the actor had a beautiful soul.
Black Coffee posted two videos of Williams, one in which he is seen dancing during the DJ’s set and another of the two meeting and hugging.
He captioned one video, saying: “The real one. Will never forget your spirit Bro.”
In the second video, he said: “I'm sorry. I love you Bro, may your beautiful soul rest in peace.”
See below:
The real one 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) September 6, 2021
Will never forget your spirit Bro♥️🕊 pic.twitter.com/JzdHaXTaV3
I'm sorry.— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) September 7, 2021
I love you Bro,may your beautiful soul rest in peace ❤️🕊 pic.twitter.com/5kuz8JJWhX
Actor Pallance Dladla also paid tribute to Williams. In an Instagram post, Dladla said: “I will never forget our conversation. I’m broken. Rest in peace & power Brother Michael. My condolences ma (Tasha Smith). I wish I was there with you right now.”
Williams reportedly died from a suspected heroin overdose after he was found by his nephew earlier this week.
“The Wire” star was found face-down by his nephew inside his penthouse in Brooklyn, New York, on Monday afternoon after he went to check on him at the luxury complex because no one had heard from the 54-year-old actor for several days.
His nephew raised the alarm and a doorman subsequently called emergency services, reportedly telling the phone operator, the “12 Years A Slave” star was "unresponsive” and “felt cold”.
Paramedics rushed to the scene, but the actor was pronounced dead at 2.12pm, according to the New York Post newspaper.
Williams was best known for his role as Omar Little in HBO's “The Wire” and Albert “Chalky” White on the series, “Boardwalk Empire”.