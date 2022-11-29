Black Coffee pays tribute to Virgil Abloh on his first death anniversary

Grammy award-winning music producer Black Coffee has taken to social media to pay his respects to his late friend and international fashion designer Virgil Abloh on the anniversary of his death. Abloh was the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection and founder and chief executive of fashion house Off-White.

He succumbed to cancer on November 28, 2021, at the age of 41. Abloh and Black Coffee developed a fond friendship over their love of fashion and music. They even shared the stage on a few occasions. The “Drive” hitmaker took to his social media platforms where he shared several images of him and his dear friend and simply wrote “V for life ❤️”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Coffee (@realblackcoffee) This is not the first time Black Coffee has publicly paid tribute to Abloh. After his death Black Coffee curated an album titled, “For My Dear Friend V”, in his memory. “We didn’t do all we wanted to do, but you alone selflessly did enough to inspire generations and generations to come, even though you are physically gone, your passion, love and light will shine through forever, I and many others will carry this spirit in everything we do. “I'm honored to present this ode to you and the world my latest DJ Mix / Compilation entitled ‘For My Dear Friend V,’ he wrote.

