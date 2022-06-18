Black Coffee praises his son Esona for producing a song on Drake’s new album

The music world is buzzing as international award-winning artist Drake released his seventh studio album.
The album has been executive produced by Mzansi music legend DJ Black Coffee who continues to fly the South African flag high.
Black Coffee is not the only South African who has worked their magic on Drake’s project. His son Esona has also added a touch to the album, having produced “Texts Go Green” on Drake’s album.
Esona took to Twitter and shared that he had produced “Texts Go Green”, which already seems to be a favourite among fans.
“Texts Go Green”— SONA (@esonaaaaa) June 17, 2022
Produced By SONA
🦉 https://t.co/OFSr1wSW6E
In recent months, Esona has been seen around the world with his Grammy award- winning father at some of his shows. It is safe to say that he was not just at the shows for “na enjoyment” but actually learning from his producer father.
Black Coffee took to Twitter gushing over his son’s accomplishment.
“So proud of this guy 🤞🏿♥️,” he wrote.
So proud of this guy 🤞🏿♥️ pic.twitter.com/LN3Ot2lZTl— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) June 16, 2022
Esona did not take his father’s words lightly and retweeted his appreciation, saying: “This means the world! Thanks for everything dad”.
Black Coffee went on to further encourage Esona and reminded him that the sky was not the limit but just a view.
This means the world! Thanks for everything dad ❤️ https://t.co/v4l2PIWB2G— SONA (@esonaaaaa) June 16, 2022
Esona producing a track on Drake’s album got social media users reacting swiftly.
Some raved about how good the track sounded while others praised Black Coffee for paving the way for his son.
Like Father like son. Well done to you for being part of producing Drake's latest album. You are the man that you think you are.— Theresa Vivian Moila (@MoilaTheresaV) June 17, 2022
Your Son is following in your giant footsteps & you are the best role model. Much respect Grootman. I stan 🎧🎧🎤🎤🎵🎵🎶🎶🎙️🎙️🎹🎹🎉🎉🎊🎊✨✨💐💐 pic.twitter.com/YD1meYj4Ma
i cant lie, i’m here for black people dabbling in nepotism. 😂👌🏾 https://t.co/iIpFj63rv0— Thando (@uShozi) June 17, 2022
#Goals Black Coffee on Drakes new album. Instead of telling the world, his work speaks for itself. He opens doors for others, and quietly does the most 🔥 https://t.co/751Xc4xNvT— Taryn Isaacs De Vega (@taryndevega) June 17, 2022