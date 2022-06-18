Black Coffee praises his son Esona for producing a song on Drake’s new album

The album has been executive produced by Mzansi music legend DJ Black Coffee who continues to fly the South African flag high.

Black Coffee is not the only South African who has worked their magic on Drake’s project. His son Esona has also added a touch to the album, having produced “Texts Go Green” on Drake’s album.

Esona took to Twitter and shared that he had produced “Texts Go Green”, which already seems to be a favourite among fans.

“Texts Go Green”

Produced By SONA

🦉 https://t.co/OFSr1wSW6E — SONA (@esonaaaaa) June 17, 2022

In recent months, Esona has been seen around the world with his Grammy award- winning father at some of his shows. It is safe to say that he was not just at the shows for “na enjoyment” but actually learning from his producer father.