Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, June 18, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Black Coffee praises his son Esona for producing a song on Drake’s new album

Black Coffee and Esona. Pictue: Instagram

Black Coffee and Esona. Pictue: Instagram

Published 2h ago

Share

The music world is buzzing as international award-winning artist Drake released his seventh studio album.

The album has been executive produced by Mzansi music legend DJ Black Coffee who continues to fly the South African flag high.

Story continues below Advertisement

Black Coffee is not the only South African who has worked their magic on Drake’s project. His son Esona has also added a touch to the album, having produced “Texts Go Green” on Drake’s album.

Esona took to Twitter and shared that he had produced “Texts Go Green”, which already seems to be a favourite among fans.

In recent months, Esona has been seen around the world with his Grammy award- winning father at some of his shows. It is safe to say that he was not just at the shows for “na enjoyment” but actually learning from his producer father.

More on this

Black Coffee took to Twitter gushing over his son’s accomplishment.

“So proud of this guy 🤞🏿♥️,” he wrote.

Esona did not take his father’s words lightly and retweeted his appreciation, saying: “This means the world! Thanks for everything dad”.

Story continues below Advertisement

Black Coffee went on to further encourage Esona and reminded him that the sky was not the limit but just a view.

Esona producing a track on Drake’s album got social media users reacting swiftly.

Some raved about how good the track sounded while others praised Black Coffee for paving the way for his son.

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

Black CoffeeDrake StreamingEntertainmentArtistsHollywoodTwitterSAMAsGrammy Awards

Share

Recent stories by:

Oluthando Keteyi