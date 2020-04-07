Black Coffee raises R76K for the Solidarity Fund

Over the weekend Black Coffee joined a legion of DJs in doing Instagram Live sets with his "Home Brewed" series.

While this was a way to keep his fans entertained, it also served a fundraiser for the Solidarity Fund.

The "Your Eyes" hitmaker initially posted: "Tune in NOW via my Facebook or @gongboxafrica YouTube (link in bio) for Home Brewed Episode 001 — I'll be playing my heart out to brighten your day and also to help fundraise money towards @solidarityfundrsa’s brave fight against Covid-19. Your generous donations so far have meant the world! Together, we will fight through this. #WeAreOne #HomeBrewed"