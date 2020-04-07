Black Coffee raises R76K for the Solidarity Fund
Over the weekend Black Coffee joined a legion of DJs in doing Instagram Live sets with his "Home Brewed" series.
While this was a way to keep his fans entertained, it also served a fundraiser for the Solidarity Fund.
The "Your Eyes" hitmaker initially posted: "Tune in NOW via my Facebook or @gongboxafrica YouTube (link in bio) for Home Brewed Episode 001 — I'll be playing my heart out to brighten your day and also to help fundraise money towards @solidarityfundrsa’s brave fight against Covid-19. Your generous donations so far have meant the world! Together, we will fight through this. #WeAreOne #HomeBrewed"
On Sunday, Black Coffee followed this up by revealing that they raised over R76 000 rand for the Solidarity Fund and thanked everyone who donated to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
He said: "Home Brewed 001. Blown away by all of the love and generosity following yesterday’s stream. For Home Brewed 001, we were able to raise over 76,000 ZAR towards @solidarityfundrsa . Thank YOU! I’ll be streaming again next Saturday to continue raising money for the cause...we’re still accepting donations (link in bio) #WeAreOne #HomeBrewed."
