Black Coffee sends 'RAD' birthday gift to Pearl Thusi's daughter Thando

Actress and presenter Pearl Thusi took to Instagram to post pictures of her daughter’s special milestone birthday celebrations.

Thandolwethu Mokoena recently turned 13 years old and continued her birthday celebrations with her friends and family with a blue, white and grey pamper themed party, with everyone wearing matching robes.

Along with the party pictures, the “Queen Sono” actress sent a shout out to the black owned service providers for doing a sterling job with the food and decorations.

She wrote, “Thando’s party last week was a huge success, apart from a rain storm, lol, which we decided was a sign of blessings, everything was perfect.

We’re proud to not only normalize but promote our extremely professional black service providers, strong black women! Please show them some love too because their work is exceptional. 💐❤️👌🏾