Black Coffee shuts down troll with an epic clap back

Renowned club DJ and record producer Black Coffee delivered a mother of all clap backs, beating the troll at their own game. It all started when Black Coffee shared a photograph of himself standing next to a golden statue of the iconic King of France Louis XIV, also known as Louis the Great or the Sun King.

He simply captioned the post: “Got to hang out with Louis XIV.” It was not long after the photograph was shared on Twitter that @MbomvuAndileh gave his cent’s worth. He responded to the tweet by saying: ”When are u going to hang out with aboShaka Zulu and yo Walter Sisulu , telling us abt (about) Louis , who da f*ck is Louis.”

When are u going to hang out with aboShaka Zulu and yo Walter Sisulu , telling us abt Louis ,who da f*ck is Louis. — JuSt VaNtY (@MbomvuAndileh) November 18, 2021 Hitting back at the troll, Black Coffee wrote: “Question is, who the f*ck are you to tell me what to do?” Question is,who the fuck are you to tell me what to do? — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) November 18, 2021 Black Coffee’s response received mixed reactions on Twitter, with some suggesting that the troll had asked for it, while others shifted their attention to Black Coffee’s fashion sense. Below are some of the Twitter reactions.

Lol someone didn't see this one coming 🤣 — 2lanie (@2lanie10) November 19, 2021 On his behalf I'm saying sorry grootman 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qRGzQUwS4T — A Black Man (@koalane_bokang) November 19, 2021 How much is this trouser Rotman Coffee? pic.twitter.com/lQb2YN4mZ4 — Proff AB (@Abongil01874570) November 19, 2021 Le Trouser ifuna ukuth ube nemali otherwise kwantombi ngeke uythole pic.twitter.com/ALa5GPgqIW — Samkelesihle (@Samkelesihle3) November 19, 2021 This week former “Generations” actress Sonia Mbhele refused to be bullied by internet trolls, when a Twitter user suggested that she did not dress appropriately. Mbele recently shared a picture of herself donning a fiery red bustier top, paired with boyfriend jeans, with a caption: “I really said ✨Chest.” Shortly after posting the image, a Twitter user who goes by the name @DanielRegha took it upon himself to tell the actress to “normalise dressing modesty.”

He wrote: “Sonia nothing is stunning about your above outfit, ur (your) cleavage is way too exposed; showing ur body to strangers isn't classy. “Find a style that flatters you (you) without going overboard cos (because) how you dress reflects a lot about your personality in people's eyes. Normalise dressing modestly.” Haibo Dani Usharp? Wang warisha 🥺🥺 https://t.co/jmDlXdbdJs — Sonia Mbele (@TheeSonia) November 14, 2021 Mbele didn’t waste any time, she hit back at the troll for his unwarranted comment.