Black Coffee takes aim at Twitter trolls

DJ Black Coffee took aim at Mzansi’s Twitter users after he recently landed on the trends list because of assumptions made about his love life.

The "Drive“ producer, who is living his best life in Europe while on tour, was the talk of social media this week when tweeps claimed he was dating UK reality star, Alexandra Cane. This after the star tagged him in a post, saying: “Ready for a caffeine overdose.” To which Coffee responded.

Black Coffee of course trended and soon afterwards tweeps started making a comparison between his alleged new bae and his soon to be ex-wife, Enhle Mbali.

The "Your Eyes“ hitmaker took to Twitter to ask them what was on the agenda for the day, sarcastically implying that users on the platform have nothing to do with their time.

“Let's play Twitter, who's trending today, who's falling, who are we trolling, who's marriage are we having opinions on, who's trash who's not, who are we cancelling, like God who are we judging, who's relationship is falling apart while ours is perfect, who's not perfect. Let's all laugh at him.”