Black Coffee takes aim at Twitter trolls
DJ Black Coffee took aim at Mzansi’s Twitter users after he recently landed on the trends list because of assumptions made about his love life.
The "Drive“ producer, who is living his best life in Europe while on tour, was the talk of social media this week when tweeps claimed he was dating UK reality star, Alexandra Cane. This after the star tagged him in a post, saying: “Ready for a caffeine overdose.” To which Coffee responded.
Black Coffee of course trended and soon afterwards tweeps started making a comparison between his alleged new bae and his soon to be ex-wife, Enhle Mbali.
The "Your Eyes“ hitmaker took to Twitter to ask them what was on the agenda for the day, sarcastically implying that users on the platform have nothing to do with their time.
“Let's play Twitter, who's trending today, who's falling, who are we trolling, who's marriage are we having opinions on, who's trash who's not, who are we cancelling, like God who are we judging, who's relationship is falling apart while ours is perfect, who's not perfect. Let's all laugh at him.”
Mas'dlaleni uTwitter,who's trending today,who's falling,who are we trolling,who's marriage are we having opinions on,who's trash who's not,who are we canceling,like God who are we judging,who's relationship is falling apart while ours is perfect,who's not perfect.— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) August 7, 2020
Masimhlekeni😏
Black Coffee responded to one tweep who said the hitmaker was taking Twitter way too seriously, and users should be allowed to have a laugh at other people's expense whenever they feel like it. The user even went on to ask Coffee if he missed Enhle.
“Laugh at what exactly? Looking at your account, would you laugh when people make jokes about your kid being albino?”, hit back the DJ.
Laugh at what exactly?looking at your account,would you laugh when people make jokes about your kid being albino?— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) August 7, 2020