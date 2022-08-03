Black Coffee to be honoured with International Achievement Award at 28th Samas

Internationally renowned DJ Black Coffee will be the recipient of a prestigious award at this year’s SA Music Awards (Samas). The awards team took to social media to make the announcement.

“We cannot think of anyone more deserving. This year’s #SAMA28 International Achievement Award recipient is none other than @RealBlackCoffee. We salute you! RT if you agree,” they wrote. We cannot think of anyone more deserving. This year’s #SAMA28 International Achievement Award recipient is none other than @RealBlackCoffee. We salute you! RT if you agree pic.twitter.com/Y3Gkzaefwr — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) August 2, 2022 The International Achievement Award recognises musicians who have significantly contributed to the development, upliftment and advancement of the South African music industry over the past two decades. The 28th annual event is set to take place live at the Sun City Resort on August 28. Tickets are now on sale.

THE WAIT IS OVER! We’re proud to announce that the 28th South African Music Awards will be happening live @SunCityResortSA on 28 August @Official_SABC1! #SAMA28 pic.twitter.com/ejm5XIDe88 — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) July 13, 2022 Black Coffee made history when he won his first-ever Grammy Award, earned in the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album category, with his 2021 album, “Subconsciously”. The album includes features from A-list artists Pharrell Williams, Diplo, Kelly Rowland and Cassie. South Africans celebrated his achievement for weeks on end with various parties thrown in his honour at the time. In his career he was also the first South African DJ to perform at Coachella twice and the first African DJ to win a BET Award.

Recently, Black Coffee’s set at Opium Beach Club in Marbella, Spain, was called off due to a shooting. According to reports, one woman was killed, while four people were shot during the incident. The veteran house DJ took to his stories to say he hoped everyone got home safely.