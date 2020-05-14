Black Coffee to host final Home Brewed session

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Black Coffee announced the final Home Brewed session after raising over R350 000 for Covid-19 On Monday. The "Drive" hitmaker said that he is gearing up for his the ultimate lockdown party as he bids farewell to "Home Brewed" streaming sessions, on Saturday, May 16. Over the past weeks, the world-renowned music producer, has managed to help raise funds for different charities through his streaming platforms. Taking to his official social media pages, the “Superman” hitmaker said: “After six bountiful and rewarding episodes of #HomeBrewed, I will push towards my mission one last time...join me this Saturday for one last confinement dance! The muso urged fans to continue to donate to the cause. He added: “This week, I'm teaming up with @foodforwardsa who is assisting in keeping vulnerable communities around South Africa fed during these uncertain times.

"For just R0,85 you can help me in providing a meal for someone in need. I've been blown away by your generosity so far, let's keep it going!keep it going! (Donate via link in bio) #WeAreOne."

Last week, Black Coffee informed his followers that, with their help, he’s managed to raise just over R350 000. He wrote: “So far we’ve raised over 20,000 USD, but we cant stop there! Please help me in making your mark…anything you can contribute will aid those in need!”

So far we've raised over 20,000 USD, but we cant stop there! Please help me in making your mark.anything you can contribute will aid those in need!



Donate here: https://t.co/nMVKdAqewG — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) May 6, 2020

Though fans expressed their disappointment that the king of decks won’t be delivering his fiery sounds anymore, which helped them dance away those lockdown blues, many commended Black Coffee for his act of kindness.

The Saturdays won't be the same. It's funny how quick we get used to izinto. Enkosi though — Zuko (@THEZUUK) May 12, 2020

God bless u my King❤️🙏🏾 — IG: maxruffest (@AndileRuffest) May 13, 2020

"Enkosi bhuti (Thank you big brother). God bless you for your amazing efforts to assist," commented @SimphiweMlamle1

Elaborating on the Home Brewed initiative during his recent Instagram Live interview with Scoop Makhathini, he said: “Every weekend, moving forward, I want to invite a friend who can come on board and give a significant amount of money to help whatever course.”

He also opened up about the lessons he has learned during the lockdown period.

He said the national lockdown gave him the opportunity to spend time with his son, to reflect on his divorce from actress and businesswoma Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa and put more energy into perfecting his upcoming album.

“Last year I had been on the road like crazy, travelling at the worst time of my life...when I was going through a divorce. So l never had time to take things in, because l had to wake up and go to work every day," shared Black Coffee.