Black Coffee to make history as the first South African DJ to perform at Madison Square Garden, NY, this October

Grammy award-winning DJ Black Coffee has always dreamed of performing at the Madison Square Garden, New York, and later this year, that dream will become a reality. The “Drive” hitmaker will be the first South African DJ/producer to headline the venue which accommodates over 20 700 people.

Taking to Instagram Black Coffee announced that one of his biggest dreams, performing his “music and sound at the highest level possible“ was finally a reality. Along with the poster he wrote: “It’s always been one of my biggest dreams to take this music and sound to the highest level possible and to expose it to the largest audience imaginable and so I’ve dreamt of my @thegarden debut for many years — it’s finally a reality! “Years of dreaming coming to you this October 7th, NYC ❤️ wait until you see what we’ve been planning… Link in bio for early access registration! #GodsVeryOwn #BCMSG.”

Dubbed the most famous coliseum in the world, Madison Square Garden has seen sold out concerts from some of the world's best music icons including the late Elvis Presley, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber and Nigeria's Burna Boy among others. The show in October, Black Coffee's largest US set to date, will feature him, a 12-piece orchestra, surprise guests and a 360-degree stage set-up. In a statement released to online site Billboard Black Coffee said: "Today's announcement is one of those that just becomes difficult to put into words.

“As a performer sharing a stage that has hosted some of the greatest artists from all different genres and backgrounds just makes it all so real! I’m completely honoured to make my Madison Square Garden debut in 2023!” Black Coffee’s ability to book The Gardens has made his South African industry friend and fans really proud. Rapper Cassper Nyovest has already agreed to be at the concert. He wrote: “Grootman ya ma GROOTMAN!!! Congratulations I’m advance!!! We are there!!!!”