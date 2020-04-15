Black Coffee to raise funds for small businesses
Many South African individuals and business alike are already feeling the pinch of the coronavirus outbreak, especially with the lockdown extension.
King of the decks, Black Coffee took another step to assist small businesses that are hit hard financially by the Covid-19 outbreak.
Taking to social media platforms this week, Black Coffee announced his partnership with SaveABusiness, a non-profit organisation that assists small businesses with financial aid and support during the lockdown.
“For this Saturday's stream, I've teamed up with SAveabusiness who is dedicated to granting relief to various small South African businesses in need. Let's do our part and keep each other afloat where we can — donations are now being accepted," wrote Black Coffee.
He also urged fellow South African to also take part in small business funding, he added: "It's a strange time for us all, but our favorite local businesses may be taking the largest hit. With uncertainty and indefinite closures, the mom & pop shops need our help #WeAreOne."
For this Saturday's stream, I've teamed up with SAveabusiness who is dedicated to granting relief to various small South African businesses in need. Let's do our part and keep each other afloat where we can — donations are now being accepted: https://t.co/Xb5VUYJJUz #HomeBrewed— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) April 14, 2020
The past few weeks saw Black Coffee hosting "Home Brewed" live streaming charity sessions in the effort to assist the less fortunate during the lockdown.
The "Drive" hitmaker managed to raise over R76 000 with the first live streaming session. Last weekend, Black Coffee announced that with the help of his fans, he raised over R138,000.
"Your support was both bountiful and gracious...thank you so much for tuning in and donating — together we raised over 138,000 ZAR for CoronaCareSA," tweeted Black Coffee.
Your support was both bountiful and gracious.thank you so much for tuning in and donating — together we raised over 138,000 ZAR for CoronaCareSA! Final donations still being accepted: https://t.co/niHbIczQMz— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) April 13, 2020
