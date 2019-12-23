Black Coffee's alleged mistress spills the tea









Black Coffee at the Music is King concert in Kingspark, Durban. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/ANA Pics Black Coffee's alleged mistress has given an exclusive interview to Ndivhu T who has since uploaded the video to YouTube. "A few days ago, I got an email from a woman who identifies herself as Black Coffee's baby mama, and she is ready to tell all," Ndivhu T opened with. Referring to Black Coffee as Nathi, Mimi Buthelezi goes into striking detail of their alleged affair. This is what we've learnt. After playing his 'Music is King' gig in Durban, Buthelezi said that Nathi visited her, bringing gifts for their child. Buthelezi is quick to dispel any talk of her being with the DJ for his money. "Babe, I've got three degrees," she adds. Her plan is to graduate and work in mining.

The video was posted just a few days ago and has already been viewed more than 28K times. Since it's seen the light of day, there's been radio silence from Black Coffee.

But the comments have been coming thick and fast. Some even questioned the authenticity and Buthelezi's reasoning for doing the interview.

"I’m in no way defending Black Coffee but this girl doesn’t seem normal," said Christelle Mwabi.

"All the evidence gathered including the video of the ranger rovers proves that this lady had been planning to wreck Entle’s marriage for quite sometime. All this “I’m doing it for my baby” is just crap," commented Blau 98.

"That's why black coffee's Durban concert was a big flop. He was busy chasing skirts...sies man🤮.Enhle stay strong 💪," added Panelo Teller.