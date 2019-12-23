Black Coffee's alleged mistress has given an exclusive interview to Ndivhu T who has since uploaded the video to YouTube.
"A few days ago, I got an email from a woman who identifies herself as Black Coffee's baby mama, and she is ready to tell all," Ndivhu T opened with.
Referring to Black Coffee as Nathi, Mimi Buthelezi goes into striking detail of their alleged affair. This is what we've learnt.
After playing his 'Music is King' gig in Durban, Buthelezi said that Nathi visited her, bringing gifts for their child.
Buthelezi is quick to dispel any talk of her being with the DJ for his money. "Babe, I've got three degrees," she adds. Her plan is to graduate and work in mining.