Black Coffee. Picture: Instagram

For the past couple of months renowned producer and DJ Black Coffee, real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo, has come under fire on social media following the news of his divorce from Enhle Mbali. 

Enhle confirmed the pair's separation on an Instagram video post in November after the divorce was detailed in a court application.

Black Coffee later admitted to trying everything to keep his family together. He was quoted in one of the interviews stating that he had “tried everything, including therapy but nothing worked.”

It seems that some tweeps won't let the star live in peace and a Twitter user decided to throw some shade. 

Taking to his Twitter account, Black Coffee posted a snap of him chilling in a private jet when @BaqoLutho threw a snide comment the "Drive" hitmaker's way. 

The Twitter user wrote: “It's lonely at the top”

Black Coffee, who doesn’t mince his words, was not going to let that this one slide and responded in a spicy clap back. 

He wrote: “Utsho?” which loosely translates, “wow, you think so or is that your opinion?”

In an awkward response, the Twitter user immediately tried to remedy the situation and said:” Hay bhuti lol 😂 just nje literally since uphezulu on a jet alone”.

But one of Black Coffee’s fans fetched him.

While many seem inspired by Black Coffee's hard work and accomplishments, hailing him on different social media platforms, others are putting in a job applications just to travel the world with the mighty Black Coffee.