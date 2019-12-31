Black Coffee’s claps back at troll’s ‘it's lonely at the top’ comment









Black Coffee. Picture: Instagram For the past couple of months renowned producer and DJ Black Coffee, real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo, has come under fire on social media following the news of his divorce from Enhle Mbali. Enhle confirmed the pair's separation on an Instagram video post in November after the divorce was detailed in a court application. Black Coffee later admitted to trying everything to keep his family together. He was quoted in one of the interviews stating that he had “tried everything, including therapy but nothing worked.” It seems that some tweeps won't let the star live in peace and a Twitter user decided to throw some shade. Taking to his Twitter account, Black Coffee posted a snap of him chilling in a private jet when @BaqoLutho threw a snide comment the "Drive" hitmaker's way.

The Twitter user wrote: “It's lonely at the top”

It's lonely at the top — Lutho Baqo (@BaqoLutho) December 30, 2019

Black Coffee, who doesn’t mince his words, was not going to let that this one slide and responded in a spicy clap back.

He wrote: “Utsho?” which loosely translates, “wow, you think so or is that your opinion?”

In an awkward response, the Twitter user immediately tried to remedy the situation and said:” Hay bhuti lol 😂 just nje literally since uphezulu on a jet alone”.

But one of Black Coffee’s fans fetched him.

Well if loneliness looks like this. Lonliness is the ish. Way better than company at a mkhukhu. — Tshepo (@FearlessTshepo) December 30, 2019

While many seem inspired by Black Coffee's hard work and accomplishments, hailing him on different social media platforms, others are putting in a job applications just to travel the world with the mighty Black Coffee.

My man. Because you are a great man with an awesome attitude, let me know when you are about to hit back to South Africa. All I need is to carry your bags to your G63 or V Class and give you a round of applause for being the greatest inspiration EVER!!!!🙏🏾🤛🏾 — Landless🅱️lack♈endaⓂ️an🎲 (@mrv_ndaa) December 30, 2019

I want to wash your sneakers,you don’t have to pay — Brenda Mash Int'l (@BrendaMashinga5) December 30, 2019