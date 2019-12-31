For the past couple of months renowned producer and DJ Black Coffee, real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo, has come under fire on social media following the news of his divorce from Enhle Mbali.
Enhle confirmed the pair's separation on an Instagram video post in November after the divorce was detailed in a court application.
Black Coffee later admitted to trying everything to keep his family together. He was quoted in one of the interviews stating that he had “tried everything, including therapy but nothing worked.”
It seems that some tweeps won't let the star live in peace and a Twitter user decided to throw some shade.
Taking to his Twitter account, Black Coffee posted a snap of him chilling in a private jet when @BaqoLutho threw a snide comment the "Drive" hitmaker's way.